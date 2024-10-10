Video: Anderson Cooper hit by flying debris during CNN Hurricane Milton live shot
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, broadcasting live from Bradenton, Florida, during Hurricane Milton, was hit by a piece of flying debris during a live shot Oct. 9, 2024.
Read full story »
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.