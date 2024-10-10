Fox proposes another Harris-Trump matchup

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox’s conservative commentary channel is making one more pitch to try to get a Donald Trump vs. Vice President Kamala Harris matchup on its network even as another invite from CNN is in limbo.

The network issued formal invitations to both the Trump and Harris camps suggesting either an Oct. 24, 2024, or Oct. 27, 2024, debate in Pennsylvania. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum were put forth as suggested moderators.

Jay Wallace, executive editor, and Jessica Loker, the company’s vice president of politics, also proposed an outline for rules that would be similar to ones already held this cycle.

Its suggestions included going sans studio audience and opening statements and two minutes for responses and rebuttals.

Mics would only be opened for the candidate currently speaking.

CNN, meanwhile, has set Oct. 10, 2024, as a deadline for the campaigns to accept its separate invitation to an Oct. 23, 2024, debate in Atlanta, the same location of the June 27, 2024, debate that featured President Joe Biden against Trump and, after a dismal performance by Biden, led to him dropping out of the race and Harris becoming the nominee.

The Harris campaign has said it has accepted CNN’s invitation but the Trump team has not responded either way.

Earlier in the cycle, Trump had publicly called for a Fox-hosted debate during his bashing of other networks and his perception they are biased against him. However, his stance on participating in another debate wavered, especially after he faced more difficulties debating Harris.

Advertisement

Trump also had suggested he would participate in an NBC News-sponsored event, while Harris had indicated she would not accept an invite from Fox, though these stances are always subject to change.

Fox did not indicate if it would “fact check” candidates’ statements on air. During the vice presidential debate in September 2024, CBS News, the host network, had initially said it would not fact check debates and instead refer views to a live blog via an on-screen QR code. There were a few instances, however, when the moderators did make on-air corrections to falsehoods.

At least some GOP insiders have indicated it’s doubtful Trump or the party would agree to another debate against Harris.