CNN confirms Harris town hall event for Oct. 23

CNN has confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign has accepted an invitation to participate in a live town hall later in October.

Harris will appear on the network on Oct. 23, 2024, from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia.

The town hall will be moderated by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper.

CNN says it still has an open invitation to Donald Trump’s campaign to participate in a separate CNN Town Hall on the same date.

The network did not include a time for the event, though it’s not immediately clear if that was an oversight or in order to accommodate a possible Trump event the same day. NewscastStudio has reached out to CNN for clarification.

Unlike the debates that have aired so far this season that were produced by major broadcast networks, including CNN, CNN does not appear to be allowing the town hall to be simulcast by other networks.

In addition to its linear channel, the town hall will stream on the network’s website and connected TV and mobile apps for pay TV subscribers as well as on CNN Max for those with Max accounts.

The event will be made available on demand starting Oct. 24, 2024, according to the network.

