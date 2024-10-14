MSG, YES launch Gotham Sports App

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Gotham Sports App, the exclusive new TV everywhere and DTC streaming home of MSG Networks and the YES Network, has launched, providing New York sports fans with access to their favorite programming and teams all in one location.

Fans who subscribe to MSG+ and the YES App through The Gotham Sports App can receive more than 500 live games featuring the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

Gotham is a product of Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment, the digital joint venture between MSG Networks and the YES Network formed earlier this year.

Fans within MSG Networks’ and YES’ respective regional coverage territories (New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania) who are authenticated MSG Networks and YES subscribers through their respective existing pay TV providers will receive The Gotham Sports App at no additional cost.

Fans tuning in to live games on The Gotham Sports App will enjoy enhancements including the most advanced app-based live stats package, free-to-play real-time games, a loyalty program featuring rewards points and convenient one-stop access to their favorite teams.

Fans can learn more about The Gotham Sports App by visiting gothamsports.tv. The app will be available on a variety of devices and platforms at launch, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG and the Web, with additional platforms expected to be added in the near future.

For those customers who do not subscribe to a pay TV service that carries MSG Networks or the YES Network, The Gotham Sports App will offer MSG+ and the YES App for purchase individually, as well as via a combination Gotham Sports package that includes both services.

MSG+ costs $279.99 a year or $29.99 a month, or $9.99 through Game Pass. YES is priced at $239.99 a month or $24.99 a month. A limited-time bundle offering called the Gotham Package that includes both MSG+ and YES is available for $319.99 a year through Nov. 15, 2024, but will increase to $359.99 a year after that. A month-to-month subscription will be $41.99.

