NBCU Local rolls out weather updates to owned stations’ mobile apps

NBCUniversal Local is adding a series of new features and offerings to its owned television stations’ mobile apps.

Updates include customization tools, streamlined design updates and faster ways to access local weather data, information and forecasts.

“Serving our communities with the most extensive and accurate weather coverage, in English and Spanish, is our mission, so we’re proud to unveil this new experience that serves all users how they want, and when they want, to keep them informed and safe,” said Lora Dennis, EVP of Multiplatform, NBCU Local, in a statement. “This redesign was an extensive effort that relied on significant research and data, the expertise of our meteorologists and weather experts around the nation, and most importantly, our users, who provided considerable feedback.”

The English- and Spanish-language weather sections are available now across all 35 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ apps for iOS and Android devices. The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ apps can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The new app design prioritizes personalization through customization and allows users to curate the organization and presentation of content modules and provide more control over the display of radar features, such as layers and overlays.

Advanced settings also enable users to more easily manage weather alerts and notifications, including new options for adding locations and accessing recent locations.

Streamlined layouts and UI updates ensure users can quickly access the most relevant and essential data and information — such as current conditions and forecasts — and navigate to different features. The enhanced display also uses larger fonts to increase legibility and employs easy-to-understand icons.

The new version of the weather product will be automatically installed for users who have automatic updates enabled.

Users without automatic updates will need to manually update their app to access the new features. Once the update is complete, a highlighted ‘new’ setting will appear in the app settings. Users can tap on this setting to view a walkthrough that introduces the updated weather experience, highlights its key features, and provides guidance on customizing the app to their preferences.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ mobile apps provide comprehensive local news, information and weather produced by 11 NBC stations’ and 24 Telemundo stations’ reporters, producers and meteorologists. NBCU Local’s stations serve 30 leading U.S. markets and Puerto Rico, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and Miami.