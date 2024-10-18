Adobe puts greater power and possibility in hands of creators, teams and marketers at Adobe Max 2024

Adobe brought together the creative community for the kickoff of Adobe Max 2024 — the world’s largest creativity conference — where it introduced over one hundred new Creative Cloud features, including groundbreaking capabilities powered by Adobe Firefly that offer creators unprecedented power to create, collaborate and conceptualize ideas while empowering them to work more productively. Major updates to Adobe Express and an all-new Frame.io deliver new workflows to streamline collaboration for creative teams and their stakeholders. Adobe announced a new Firefly Video Model (beta) and breakthroughs in its Firefly Image, Vector and Design models, delivering significant enhancements to its family of generative AI models that are designed to be commercially safe.

For enterprises, Adobe announced the general availability of GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest application within Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences.

“We’re giving the creative community a powerful new brush to paint the world by putting unprecedented power, precision and creative control in their hands,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media at Adobe. “With the demand for content projected to grow exponentially, we’re empowering creators to scale the use of their content across marketing, HR and sales teams.”

Creative power and expressiveness

Adobe Firefly: Adobe extended its family of generative AI models with the introduction of Firefly Video Model (beta), which enables creators to generate video from text and image prompts, extend video clips and smooth out transitions including deep integration into Premiere Pro. Adobe also announced the latest evolution of Firefly Image 3 Model which generates images four times faster. The latest breakthroughs in the Adobe Firefly Vector Model provide more creative control to designers using Adobe Illustrator. Enhancements to Firefly Services and Custom Models for enterprise customers are being leveraged by leading global brands like Deloitte, Gatorade, IBM, IPG Health and Mattel to speed up and scale content production for a variety of marketing use cases. Firefly, which is designed to be safe for commercial use, has now been used to generate more than 13 billion images.

Photoshop: Adobe announced several new capabilities to empower the creative community to bring their visions to life with more power, speed and control including new Distraction Removal smart technology to help remove people, wires, poles and other distractions from images; Generative Workspace (beta) that helps designers ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts simultaneously; a new Substance 3D Viewer (beta) that offers new ways for graphic designers to view and edit 3D objects while working with 2D designs in Photoshop; and the general availability of features like Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar and Generate Background powered by Firefly’s Image 3 Model.

Illustrator: Adobe’s new capabilities for designers include Objects on Path to empower users to quickly attach, arrange and move an object along any path of their art board, Enhanced Image Trace to make it easier and faster to convert images to vectors and Generative Shape Fill (beta), powered by the Firefly Vector Model, which empowers designers to save time while quickly adding detailed vectors to shapes to create unique designs. Adobe also announced a beta of Project Neo, a web app first previewed at Max last year that has been incredibly well received by the community and helps designers seamlessly create and edit 3D designs.

Content creation at scale

Frame.io: Adobe announced the general availability of an all-new version of Frame.io which builds on its industry-leading video post-production capabilities and expands to support collaboration in audio, photo, design and other creative workflows. The new version adds Canon, Nikon and Leica to Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem — the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get media from the set to the people who need to work with it.

Express: Adobe also announced new enterprise capabilities to supercharge employees with AI, enable every team with access to approved assets and enable businesses to protect their brand. At Max, Adobe showcased these features and demonstrated how Express helps creative professionals extend the power of apps like Photoshop and Illustrator. It further demonstrated how Express makes it seamless for creative teams to take the content they’ve created and enable marketing, sales, HR, communications and other teams to do more with it.

GenStudio: Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest enterprise application within Adobe GenStudio. GenStudio is Adobe’s end-to-end content supply chain solution that brings together an integrated set of Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications, empowering brands to optimize their content supply chains and meet the rising consumer demand for personalized content . GenStudio for Performance Marketing is a self-service, generative AI-first application that will empower brands to get the most out of the content created by their creative teams when assembling paid social ads, marketing emails and display ads at scale, with greater agility and the benefit of data-driven insights. It brings together creative teams — who define the foundational look and feel of a brand — with marketing teams, who need to deliver variations at scale for demanding channels such as social media and mobile. Expanded partnerships with Google’s Campaign Manager 360, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, Snap and TikTok will soon enable brands to activate campaigns instantly across platforms and make timely adjustments via direct performance insights.

Creative exploration and ideation

Adobe showcased new ways for creators to ideate and explore concepts and ideas, combining the power of AI with the power of their imagination. This included previewing Project Concept, a new capability for multiplayer, collaborative creative concept development, bringing the ability to remix images in real time so creative professionals can concept live in a single canvas. Additionally, Photoshop’s Generative Workspace (beta) helps designers ideate, brainstorm and iterate concepts simultaneously, so creators can achieve their vision and produce stunning visuals faster and more intuitively than ever before.

Empowering the next generation

In addition to introducing new product features, Adobe announced a new global initiative aimed at helping 30 million next-generation learners and teachers develop AI literacy, content creation and digital marketing skills using Adobe Express to thrive in the modern workforce. We’re expanding Adobe Digital Academy and working with education partners and nonprofits to provide training, certifications and career pathways. Adobe has committed more than $100M this year through donations, scholarships, product access and partnerships to enable people and organizations around the world to tell their stories and unleash creativity for all.

Adobe & Adobe Foundation commit $1M in support of local communities at Adobe Max

The Adobe Foundation has donated $1M to the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen to support the people of Florida who are recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Adobe is matching the donations of Adobe Max attendees, sponsors and employees in support of the recovery efforts. The Adobe Foundation has also made a grant to The Miami Foundation to advance the vibrant creative community in Miami and support underrepresented creative communities in the area.