Chyron selected as live graphics provider for Victory+ live and on demand sports streaming

Chyron announced its partnership with Victory+ to provide creative services and live graphics production capabilities utilizing Chyron Prime, a recognized leader in live graphics content creation, data integration and customizable playout capabilities. Launched on October 12, Victory+ provides free, over-the-top streams of games as well as pre- and post-game content.

The network, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), a Canadian streaming solutions provider, was conceived and launched in only six months. With requirements of a professional broadcast look, robust sports data integration capabilities, along with a tight turnaround time for both graphics package creative services and graphics system implementation, Victory+ selected Chyron Prime.

“When the decision was made to create a free, fan-centric experience for Dallas Stars fans, we had to build a complete network from scratch in record time,” said Jason Walsh, chief operating officer, sports for APMC. “It was critical to launch our first game showcasing our new brand and make an immediate splash.”

Within three months, Chyron Creative Services created a complete package around the Victory+ brand, including an easy-to-use score bug, eliminating the need for a separate score bug provider. The package also includes all of the elements necessary for games and shoulder content, including lower thirds, stats displays, and other informational and fan engaging visuals.

“The package is flexible enough that it can run with either a traditional bug operator and font coordinator, or just one operator from a single system,” said Mark Friedman, Chyron’s vice president of strategic accounts. “Key to all of this is Prime’s native advanced control panels which allow a designer to implement a streamlined interface that minimizes operator mistakes and maximizes speed to air.”

After the graphics package was created, there was an additional push to ensure that everything was game day ready, including the production crew. Prime proved to be intuitive, even with limited rehearsals. Prime’s well known rapid recall and playout capabilities, along with highly customizable playout panels ensured that graphics production could be flawlessly executed during live games.

“Most of the operators gained complete proficiency within an hour of training, a testament to Prime’s goal of simplifying a complicated process,” said Friedman.

“We had to put a ton of faith in Chyron, and they in us, to make this vision a reality,” said Walsh. “This was a true partnership, and they have been there every step of the way, including refining the design as we have operationalized it. Our entire organization couldn’t be more thrilled with the product we are producing, and we know that fans will find it fun, informative and entertaining.”

To date, Victory+ carries local Dallas Stars hockey games and recently signed the Anaheim Ducks, just weeks before the NHL pre-season started. As the service grows to cover other teams, the Victory+ production team can rely on Chyron Prime for flexible, scalable content, easily adapting colors, logos and team roster data.

“Chyron has been a leader in live sports for so many decades and its legacy graphics systems have been widely used in live sports for a very long time. It is great to see our newest graphics system, Prime gaining momentum with several high visibility projects,” said Friedman. “With Prime, Chyron introduced a new paradigm that focused on the operator experience as much as the designer experience. These were traditionally one in the same, but with Prime, both creatives and playout operators are empowered to create the workflow that best meets their needs.”