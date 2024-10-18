Sony acquires KinaTrax to expand its sports data business into player performance

Sony Corporation today announced that Sony welcomed KinaTrax, Inc., a leader in research-grade markerless motion capture technology for sports that collects in-game biomechanical performance data on athletes, into Sony’s sports businesses through a recent acquisition.

Joining forces with Hawk-Eye Innovations Limited, a Sony group company that forms an integral part of Sony’s sports businesses, KinaTrax will bring its trusted biomechanical and analytical expertise, as well as its markerless motion capture technology to Sony’s portfolio and is expected to further create synergy to maximize the use of sports data for athletes, teams, leagues and fans alike.

Hawk-Eye, Beyond Sports and Pulselive form the core foundation of Sony’s sports businesses, with a shared commitment to deliver best-in-class ofﬁciating, broadcast and digital solutions to the sports world around sports data technologies. Welcoming KinaTrax bolsters Sony’s capability to serve important use cases for sports data, such as analysis and biomechanics for coaching, scouting and athletes’ performance.

Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye, Pulselive and Beyond Sports stated: “By welcoming KinaTrax into the family, we are excited to further expand our offering, under our mission of unlocking the power and emotion of sport through data. We are incredibly privileged to partner with an overwhelming majority of the top global sports leagues, and this acquisition allows us to broaden our proposition through new biomechanical insights in the critical and growing field of player performance.”

Steven Cadavid, President of KinaTrax also said: “We’re excited to become part of Sony and its sports businesses, and to bring our know-how to complement the powerful tech Hawk-Eye, Pulselive, and Beyond Sports have developed and are delivering today. The future of sports is in deeper data tracking and the creation of smarter insights through innovative technology. With Sony, by enhancing KinaTrax’s expertise in capturing and delivering biomechanical performance data, we aim to contribute to provide sports leagues, teams and players with the best insights to improve performance and pursue success.”