Spectrum News expands into South Carolina

Spectrum News has launched a South Carolina franchise to its news channels.

Available to Spectrum TV customers across the state on Channel 1, starting Oct. 17, 2024, Spectrum News South Carolina features local headlines at the top and bottom of every hour and hyperlocal weather forecasts every 10 minutes on the 1s.

The new network also is available to Spectrum customers via the Spectrum News App for mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

“We welcome the launch of Spectrum News South Carolina to our state’s media landscape,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement issued by Charter, the parent of the Spectrum brand. “This expansion investment reflects well on South Carolina and will provide our people with another trusted, high-quality news source focused on the issues that matter most to our communities.”

Spectrum News South Carolina will serve the entire state with a focus on the areas of Greenville, Columbia, Florence and Myrtle Beach. The new linear network features reporting from the network’s journalists in South Carolina as well as relevant stories from across the country.

“Having grown up in the Carolinas, I know Spectrum News’ community-focused and impactful storytelling will resonate with South Carolinians,” said Caroline Imler, senior news director, Spectrum News. “Our goal is to provide residents across the state with the trustworthy, in-depth reporting they deserve. This launch is not just about expanding our reach; it’s about fostering a deeper connection with our viewers and telling the stories that matter most to them.”

Imler will oversee Spectrum News South Carolina, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the role, including six years as a leader at various Spectrum News networks around the country and as the news director at WBTW in Florence and Myrtle Beach from 2000 to 2002.

Among Spectrum customers, Spectrum News consistently outperforms the major cable and broadcast news networks, averaging 2 million daily viewing households in 2023 across its linear and digital platforms spanning California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, according to set-top box data is sourced from all markets where Spectrum News has distribution and is based on a minimum threshold of five consecutive minutes of viewing on one station to count as a viewing household.

Spectrum News has continued to expand its reach in recent years, launching several local linear TV news networks, a national streaming news network, Spectrum News+; introducing a mobile news app with more than 4 million downloads; debuting three digital local news operations; and creating its local connected TV news app on Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV, underscoring its commitment to making Spectrum News available and accessible across diverse platforms.