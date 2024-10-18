‘Tonight’ to air after ‘Sunday Night Football’ Nov. 17

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air a special Sunday evening edition that will air after Nov. 17, 2024’s “Sunday Night Football” game.

“Every time we get the opportunity to work with our friends at NBC Sports, it’s something we look forward to,” Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller said in a statement announcing the episode. “We can’t wait to bring our show to fans of Sunday Night Football. It’s going to be a must-watch night of TV.”

Scheduled guests include Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan and Pharrell.

“What a great night of entertainment with a special episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ following ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Jimmy and the show have been great collaborators with NBC Sports over the years,” said Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports.

“Tonight” previously aired post-“SNF” episodes in 2019.

“Sunday Night Football” games air live at 8:20 p.m. eastern after studio show “Football Night in America.”

