FanDuel Sports Network rebranding officially tips off for NBA, NHL season

Diamond Sports Group has announced a new partnership with FanDuel, rebranding its Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) under the FanDuel Sports Network name.

The agreement made public as Diamond undergoes restructuring through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, gives FanDuel exclusive naming rights across Diamond’s 16 RSNs and digital properties, including its direct-to-consumer service Bally Sports+.

The newly renamed channels, such as FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and others, are expected to feature prominent media placement for FanDuel across live NBA, NHL, and MLB broadcasts. The deal also opens opportunities for FanDuel to resell Diamond’s direct-to-consumer products and integrate FanDuel TV programming, which includes popular shows like “Up & Adams” and “Run It Back.”

“Partnering with Diamond provides us an opportunity to put the FanDuel brand at the intersection of the nation’s largest group of regional sports networks,” FanDuel President of Sports Mike Raffensperger said. “A large cohort of FanDuel customers are devoted RSN viewers and this agreement allows us to further cement the FanDuel brand with sports fans and provides a unique vehicle to reward our users.”

While the financial terms were not disclosed, both companies have signaled plans to continue expanding the partnership, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.