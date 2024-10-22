NewsNation announces 2024 election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation announced its plans to provide viewers with special coverage of the 2024 presidential election in the days and weeks leading up to election day, Nov. 5, 2024, including expanded coverage on election night.

The network will once again partner with Decision Desk HQ to provide real-time election results, voting analysis and projections, and race calls. This is NewsNation’s first presidential election since becoming a full-time 24-hour national news network earlier this year.

On election night, the network will present “NewsNation Decision Desk 2024,” co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. eastern.

Host of “The Hill Sunday” and political editor Chris Stirewalt will contribute from NewsNation’s new state-of-the-art studio in Washington D.C.

Throughout the evening, NewsNation Now’s Connell McShane will break down voting results and provide up-to-the-minute reporting from the “Big Board” and prime time host Dan Abrams will offer insight and analysis. Sister network The CW will provide a simulcast of NewsNation’s election night coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight.

McShane and host Anna Kooiman will anchor overnight coverage from the network’s New York studio.

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ also will offer viewers a new visual tool called “Election Pulse,” which provides real-time updates on the projected outcome of the presidential race nationally and in key states. Viewers will see a “probability needle” move throughout the night based on voting results, patterns, and remaining uncounted ballots.

National correspondents Robert Sherman and Brooke Shafer will report live from the Trump Campaign Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Kellie Meyer and Mills Hayes will cover developments live from the Harris Campaign Headquarters.

NewsNation reporters will provide live coverage from battleground states across the country, including Washington correspondent Joe Khalil in Washington, D.C.; anchor Hena Doba and senior national correspondent Laura Ingle and national correspondent Caitlyn Becker in Pennsylvania; senior national correspondent Brian Entin in North Carolina; and national correspondents Elizabeth Prann in Georgia, Alex Caprariello in Michigan, Nick Smith in Wisconsin, Ali Bradley and Rich McHugh in Arizona, and Nancy Loo and Xavier Walton in Nevada. The network will also offer coverage of key state and local races with reporting provided by journalists at Nexstar Media’s 200 owned or partner television stations across the country.

Kicking-off election week, NewsNation’s public affairs program, “The Hill Sunday,” will present a special edition on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, with moderator Stirewalt breaking down the latest poll numbers ahead of Tuesday’s election. During the week, “Morning in America” will be co-anchored by Markie Martin from Chicago and The Hill’s Blake Burman from Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, the program will begin an hour earlier than usual, from 5 to 9 a.m. eastern.

NewsNation’s ongoing election coverage will feature a variety of special segments, including “Swing State Spotlight” and “Driving the Vote.” “Swing State Spotlight” examines the top campaign issues for voters in the country’s swing states, why they matter and how they are likely to influence the election. The network recently debuted “Driving the Vote,” which focuses on nine states along the I-80 corridor and the voters who may hold the key to who wins or loses.

NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation app also will provide live up-to-the-second results, real-time reaction, and extensive coverage of the local and state races.