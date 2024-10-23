Shure’s digital wireless in-ear monitoring system, Axient Digital PSM

Shure has introduced Axient Digital PSM, its first digital wireless in ear monitoring solution that exceeds the needs of today’s top-tier touring acts and large-scale productions.

Axient Digital PSM has been meticulously designed and developed to meet the rigorous demands of touring professionals and rental houses, ensuring high-performance RF and spectral efficiency that caters to the rapidly evolving wireless landscape. This new digital in ear monitoring system is Shure’s first Wireless multichannel audio system (WMAS) enabled product line, empowering audio professionals to adapt to a wide variety of environments. (The availability of WMAS features is subject to regional regulations and may vary accordingly.) With its forward-looking design, Axient Digital PSM represents a long-term investment for tours, venues, and other applications, elevating flexibility and scalability to unprecedented levels.

“For nearly a century, Shure has pioneered innovative solutions that help solve our customers’ problems while moving the industry forward. Now, Axient Digital PSM offers a revolutionary digital radio with WMAS capabilities, remote management for engineers, and a pristine audio experience for performers,” said Nick Wood, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Product Management, at Shure. “To unlock new possibilities and applications, Shure is dedicated to advocating for spectrum efficiency and WMAS regulations worldwide. Axient Digital PSM takes advantage of this opportunity, giving users more resources to optimize performance and make the best possible use of spectrum, now and in the future.”

Key Features and Benefits

Superior RF performance and audio quality

Axient Digital PSM enables engineers to say “yes” to more complex and creative productions because they’ll have access to more on-air channels of in ear monitoring. With a next-generation digital radio and sophisticated headphone amplifier design, performers will enjoy the highest audio quality with no compromises to signal reliability and less than 2.9ms latency for the most immersive audio experience.

Powered by Shure WMAS, Axient Digital PSM features a multi-channel wideband mode that significantly increases spectral efficiency. With multi-channel wideband mode, users can free up radios for improved RF performance or channel count scalability.

Developed by Shure, Spatial Diversity employs two transmit diversity antennas, each sending an identical signal on the same frequency, providing RF engineers with a new, easier option for supporting separate zones and optimizing coverage for stadiums, indoor venues, and broadcast studios. When Spatial Diversity transmitters engage with True Digital Diversity bodypack receivers, Axient Digital PSM combines four discrete signal paths per channel to deliver advanced protection against multipath interference and RF noise.

Flexibility and scalability

Axient Digital PSM features two single rack space transmitter options: ADTQ Quad Transmitter and ADTD Dual Transmitter. Both offer four flexible and powerful transmission modes.

Multi-channel wideband (available regionally according to WMAS regulations), supporting up to 28 channels per 6 MHz in the US and 40 channels per 8 MHz in Europe. This exceeds FCC’s requirement for WMAS to have a mode of operation in which it can operate with at least three audio channels per MHz.

Narrowband provides access to more RF output power per channel and maintains spectral efficiency at 17 channels per 6 MHz.

Analog FM allows for high-quality audio with ultra-low latency.

Axient Digital Standard (Point-to-Point Mode) will let users send long-distance audio to any Axient Digital microphone receiver. It will be available through a post -launch firmware update.

With Axient Digital PSM, engineers and rental houses can address their needs today while being prepared for the future.

Command and control

Axient Digital PSM is supported by Shure’s Wireless Workbench and ShowLink ecosystem. For the first time, monitor engineers can enjoy comprehensive remote management of every bodypack receiver on stage, with visibility to key parameters and the ability to make adjustments if necessary.

With ShowLink, real-time control enables continuous monitoring of all bodypack receivers, including channel quality, battery life, volume position, headphone connect status, and more. Remote management helps audio professionals know when it’s time to swap batteries, when to intervene if channel quality is compromised, resolve volume control issues for the artist, and troubleshoot faster.

With Wireless Workbench and the AD600 Spectrum Manager, engineers can address technical issues, monitor RF spectrum, and maintain backup frequencies, ensuring smooth performances from start to finish.

Axient Digital PSM wireless in ear monitor system will be available early 2025.