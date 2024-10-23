Stype AI Glue and StypeCentral advance the art of TV talent tracking

Stype, a globally active innovator of virtual studio production resources, has added to its wide range of broadcast-quality television tracking systems.

Introduced at the mid-September International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam, AI Glue is a new tracking system designed to determine a talent’s position accurately within a green-screen studio space. It comprises two or more tracking cameras, a data processor, a synchronization unit that ensures the coordinated operation of all components, plus a calibration sample.

“AI Glue extends the versatility of all other systems in the Stype portfolio, including RedSpy, Follower and StypeKit,” comments Salih Junuzovic, sales director. “It identifies whether an individual is positioned in front of or behind specific graphics, without needing the individual to carry any active or passive beacons. The AI Glue package includes two high-precision sensors capable of covering a tracking area of approximately 4 by 4 meters. These perform skeleton tracking and depth tracking, allowing talent to navigate freely around augmented reality elements. Positional zone triggers conceal or reveal AR graphics based on location. The system produces a highly realistic virtual set and has the capacity to track more than one person simultaneously. Coverage area is expandable using additional sensors. AI Glue can also be used with a fixed-shot camera.”

StypeCentral, which also made its IBC premiere, is a next-generation graphics playout control system designed to streamline and elevate graphics management and playout for live and recorded studio productions. With its web-based interface, StypeCentral meets the demands for precise control of graphical elements in the fast-paced world of live news and studio production, Producers can create, manage and trigger real-time graphics, player stats and other dynamic elements effortlessly within a playlist-based template-driven newsroom playout workflow. Compatible with MOS protocol-compliant newsroom computer systems such as Avid iNews or Octopus, StypeCentral streamlines the entire graphics workflow and ensures that the right visuals are displayed at the required time.

Radio Television Serbia became the first national broadcaster to use Stype’s new workflow, employing it for coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympic Games. This technology transformed a small studio into a very large virtual stadium, StypeCentral being the key element of the project which elevated graphics overlay to a new level of visual realism. Seamlessly integrated with RTS’ newsroom workflow, StypeCentral allowed producers to create, manage and trigger real-time graphics, statistics, player information and other dynamic elements directly within their familiar newsroom environment. This streamlined the entire graphics process and ensured the right visuals were displayed at the right moments.

StypeLand and Stype’s GreenKiller also formed part of the system at RTS. GreenKiller is a software-based chroma keyer which differentiates subtle colour nuances on a cyclorama, allowing it to preserve and deliver real shadows over to a virtual reality set. A plug-in based on the Unreal Engine, it is totally integrated with StypeLand so requires no additional hardware.

“With GreenKiller, you can transform your green screen into anything you like, making your competitors green with envy,” Salih Junuzovic adds. “Whether you’re creating a film, a TV show, or any other type of production, our advanced chroma keying solutions can help you achieve audience-captivating results including real reflections, hair, liquids and depth-of-field effects, even when using rudimentary green screens and simple lighting.”

Stype RedSpy camera tracking was deployed across three RTS studios, ensuring smooth and accurate movements within the virtual space for a natural and realistic feel throughout the broadcast. A standout feature designed to ensure seamless VR/XR workflows, Virtual Move allows dynamic shots to be captured from any angle within a studio.

