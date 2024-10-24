Fubo launches standalone subscription plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fubo has made a key move into expanding its role as a big player in streaming aggregation by launching standalone premium subscription services, enabling consumers to subscribe to select live and on-demand content without a base plan.

The first networks to be available under this format include FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Bally Sports, NBA League Pass and Paramount+ with Showtime.

While FanDuel Sports Network is still included in the Fubo Pro base plan or as separate add-ons in the case of NBA League Pass and Paramount+, consumers can now purchase them separately.

Subscribers to any of these offerings will also receive Fubo Free, a bundle of nearly 200 free, ad-supported streaming television channels.

The launch of standalone services is a key component of Fubo’s “super aggregation strategy,” according to the company, where it aims to offer flexible content bundles, from skinny to fat, at different price points, all within the Fubo ecosystem.

With the growing consumer demand for a frictionless streaming experience, Fubo will now offer three different channel plan tiers:

Fubo Free: A foundational free tier of FAST channels available to former Fubo paid and free trial subscribers as well as to subscribers of premium subscription services.

Premium Subscription Services: These services, which include both live linear and SVOD, can be purchased as standalones and do not require the purchase of the main Fubo product. Fubo is also exploring the launch of other content offerings such as pay-per-view, transactional video on demand and skinny bundles.

Virtual MVPD: Fubo continues to offer its signature vMVPD channel plans that aggregate the best in live sports, news and entertainment alongside a robust VOD offering.

Fubo customers who subscribe to live linear subscription services will also receive unlimited cloud DVR and the ability to stream from multiple screens simultaneously.

“Consumers want flexible streaming options that lets them subscribe to only the content they want to watch,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo, in a statement. “Our vision to be a Super Aggregator aims to give consumers a seamless way to access all of the content they love within the Fubo ecosystem and at appropriate price points. With the addition of standalone live and SVOD premium subscriptions, we believe offering multiple bundles, from skinny to fat, will put choice in the hands of our customers. This is what streaming should be.”

Launches of additional standalone premium subscription services, both live linear and SVOD, will be announced.

Fubo has brought an antitrust lawsuit against Venu Sports, a joint venture owned by Fox, ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery. The streamer, which was initially announced with a fall 2024 launch date, is currently on hold after a judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking it from starting.