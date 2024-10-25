Jeff Glor reportedly had ‘preliminary’ talks to become anchor in Buffalo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Buffalo News is reporting that former CBS News anchor Jeff Glor has had early talks to become an anchor in Buffalo, New York.

Glor has been spotted at WIVB’s suite during a Buffalo Bills game and also confirmed to the newspaper that he has had separate “preliminary” talks with WGRZ as well.

WIVB is a CBS affiliate and owned by Nexstar Media Group, while WGRZ is an NBC-affiliated Tegna station.

Glor was born in Buffalo and grew up nearby. He graduated from Syracuse University, which is about two hours away.

Before moving to the network, he worked at WSTM in Syracuse. He would later jump to WHDH in Boston before moving to CBS News.

Glor would not be the first former network anchor to try his hand at local news. Former CBS morning anchor Russ Mitchell landed at WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio, and remains an anchor there to this day. Former CBS forecaster Mark McEwen was hired at WKMG in Orlando, Florida, before suffering a stroke that unfortunately ended his regular appearances on the station.

Chicago anchor Bill Kurtis also returned to the city after working for CBS News.

Glor was laid off by CBS News in September 2024. He was anchor of “CBS Evening News” from 2017 to 2019, and opted to stay with the network after being bumped from the anchor chair in favor of Norah O’Donnell. He had been appearing on “CBS Saturday Morning.”

Advertisement

Reports indicate that his one-day-a-week job may have been too much for CBS’s number crunchers to handle as it attempts to slim costs before its parent Paramount Global merged with Skydance Media. Other insiders said that Glor preferred to stay out newsroom politics and may not have been vocal enough about his contributions to the network.