Studio Technologies enhances ST 2110 integration with Merging’s ZMAN Module

Studio Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in high — performance audio, video, and fiber — optic solutions, has long been at the forefront of the professional broadcast and audio industries. Founded in Illinois in 1979, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, designing products that meet the needs of professionals worldwide.

As the industry shifted towards IP — based workflows, Studio Technologies faced challenges with its initial IP technology provider for ST 2110 integration — a critical component for today’s networked media environments. “We had expectations that over time this vendor would improve their offerings,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “While they did to an extent, their technology simply didn’t progress to the level we needed.”

To stay ahead in the competitive broadcast and media space, Studio Technologies knew they needed a more advanced and reliable ST 2110 technology partner. That’s when they turned to Merging Technologies, whose reputation for excellence in IP — based media solutions, particularly ST 2110, offered the support and expertise they required. “Merging Technologies has a great reputation in the industry,” says Kapes. “Their experience with ST 2110 application is extensive, and the specifications and real — world performance they offered met our needs. The transition to their ST 2110 solution was painless.”

At the heart of this collaboration is Merging Technologies’ ZMAN module, which now serves as the core ST 2110 engine in several of Studio Technologies products. This module integrated seamlessly into the company’s existing board designs — initially developed for supporting Dante — without requiring extensive rework.

“We’ve implemented the ZMAN module into products like our Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge, the Model 5512A Audio Interface, and the Model 5518A Mic/Line Interface. And we have more products in development that will also use ZMAN,” explains Kapes.

The switch to Merging has allowed Studio Technologies to offer a more advanced and reliable ST 2110 implementation. According to Kapes, the difference in performance and compatibility has been significant. “Our ST 2110 support is now far superior to our previous offering — and this is all thanks to Merging Technologies.”

In addition to the technical benefits, Kapes emphasised the value of the strong partnership with Merging’s engineering team. Merging’s engineers worked closely with Studio Technologies to ensure its hardware was supported and has regularly provided firmware updates to address issues reported from the field.

“ST 2110 is not trivial and getting it ‘right’ is challenging for everyone,” Kapes notes. “But Merging has been responsive to our needs. When we initially found that the ZMAN module didn’t directly support our hardware, Merging engineers quickly made changes to accommodate us. Their willingness to collaborate has made a big difference.”

Thanks to Merging Technologies’ ZMAN module, Studio Technologies has successfully advanced its ST 2110 product line, ensuring enhanced performance and customer satisfaction. Looking to the future, Kapes remains confident in the ongoing partnership. “We’re all learning — ST 2110 is still relatively new and certainly not yet simple — but it’s great to be in a collaborative partnership where we’re all working towards providing a better customer experience.”