CNBC to produce financial-focused election coverage

With the economy remaining among the most critical issues on the minds of American voters, CNBC will deliver extensive coverage of the U.S. Presidential Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

The special coverage will go beyond the vote counts to feature in-depth conversations and real-time insights from leading executives, top-tier investors and policy makers about the economy and the markets.

Starting at 7 p.m. eastern, Carl Quintanilla will anchor “Your Money, Your Vote” from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and be joined by other CNBC journalists, including Jim Cramer and Sara Eisen, to interview the experts guiding the audience into the post-election economy. Also, throughout the broadcast, Scott Wapner will host a panel of traders debating real-time trading ideas and interview names in private equity, the bond market and real estate.

The “Your Money, Your Vote” special will move to CNBC’s Global Headquarters from 12 to 5 a.m. and be anchored by Contessa Brewer, Frank Holland and Brian Sullivan. The program will bring together some of the most consequential names in business to react to the results of the election and what it means for the markets and your money.

After the broadcast, CNBC will air a special four-hour edition of “Squawk Box” from 5 to 9 a.m. with anchors Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The program will feature an all-star roster of guests including campaign insiders, political leaders, CEOs, top investors and analysts.

Election night programming will feature live coverage from the network’s reporters and anchors located in bureaus around the world including Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Beijing.

Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers will follow Donald Trump and the overall election results

Washington Correspondent Megan Cassella will cover Vice President Kamala Harris as well as the role money has played in this election from ads to PACs to specific government projects

Washington Correspondent Emily Wilkins will watch the Congressional races to keep the audience up to date on how the balance of power in Washington is developing

“TechCheck” Anchor Deirdre Bosa will appear live from CNBC’s San Francisco bureau bringing on important guests from the worlds of venture capital, investing and technology

Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon will report on China’s reaction to the early results and CNBC’s international team of journalists around the world will watch the global markets.

CNBC.com will host an election live blog all week, featuring up-to-the-minute results and analysis from a dozen reporters and additional guests across CNBC’s digital, TV and original video platforms. The team will cover election day and night live, running into Wednesday, bringing audiences all the latest developments, market reactions and the economic impacts of the election.

Additionally, on the CNBC.com Politics desk, Kevin Breuninger will track the election’s impact on Trump’s financial and political empire, as Dan Mangan examines the legal options available to challenge results. Rebecca Picciotto will look at what economic policy shifts investors can expect, while Annie Nova explores the fate of key ballot initiatives, including new minimum wage rules and tax exemptions.

CNBC.com reporters across a variety of beats will contribute to the live blog including Leslie Josephs, Lora Kolodny, MacKenzie Sigalos, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Jessica Dickler, Ashley Capoot, Hayden Field, Ece Yildirim and CJ Haddad.

In addition to live coverage, CNBC’s digital video team will produce in-depth explainer and analysis videos that will break down the most important news from the election. The videos will be published on CNBC.com, YouTube and a variety of social media platforms.