C-SPAN announces 2024 election night coverage plans

C-SPAN will offer what it’s calling its “most comprehensive” election night coverage Nov. 5, 2024.

In addition to coverage of the presidential race, C-SPAN will focus on the state races which ultimately will decide control of Congress.

Viewers can expect to learn election results, race projections, and see and hear live victory and concession speeches from critical Senate races across the country, all without editing or commentary.

“As a privately funded non-profit public affairs television network, C-SPAN is committed to providing results and speeches free from commercials and partisan analysis – no spin or partisan political pundits. By emphasizing candidates and the results – plus American voter voices via viewer calls and social media comments – C-SPAN will offer a unique viewing and listening experience all election night and into the next day,” the network wrote in an announcement.

Features for election night 2024 coverage include:

Earlier start time and continuous live coverage: Programming will begin at 7 p.m. eastern on Nov. 5, offering in-depth, live coverage at least through noon, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Early analysis: Insights from experienced journalists reporting from key states.

Partnership with Spectrum News: Additional reports from our political news partner with detailed exit poll results and live local coverage from battleground states and states with key Congressional races. Also, Spectrum News+ election coverage will simulcast on C-SPAN2 throughout the night, including for non-Spectrum subscribers.

Live and on-demand speeches: Access to full victory and concession speeches available for viewing on C-SPAN’s website.

Interactive results: Track up-to-the-minute, detailed results for the national campaign down to the congressional district level on C-SPAN.org.

The 17-hour non-stop commercial-free TV production coverage will be hosted by C-SPAN’s Greta Brawner, Peter Slen, Tammy Thueringer, Pedro Echevarria and John McArdle and produced by C-SPAN Political Editor Nate Hurst.

Political experts, including Kirk Bado, Managing Editor of The Hotline and NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, will discuss key races influencing the balance of power in Congress.

The production also will incorporate reporters on the ground in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada – with live coverage from campaign headquarters.

C-SPAN is expecting to present at least 20 victory and concession speeches from races around the country.

C-SPAN’s election night coverage will be accessible on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, CSPAN.org, the C-SPAN Now app, and on C-SPAN’s YouTube page. We invite viewers to participate by sharing their voting experiences and opinions. Follow C-SPAN on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok for updates on results and key highlights from victory and concession speeches.