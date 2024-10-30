Spectrum News+ plans extensive election night coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spectrum News+ will host live coverage of the 2024 general election in addition to key races across the country.

Coverage will start at 7 p.m. eastern and will represent a collaboration between Spectrum News’ national team and the many local Spectrum News networks located across the country.

Spectrum News+ plans to highlight anchors and reporters covering the top races, updates on the biggest issues on the ballot, reports from key battleground state and live victory and concession speeches from candidates.

Coverage also will include perspectives from political analysts, legal experts and more.

Spectrum News+ is also partnering with C-SPAN so that its reporting on key battleground states, congressional races and exit poll data will be featured on C-SPAN,

All of Spectrum News+’s election night coverage will be simulcast on C-SPAN2, including for non-Spectrum customers.

Access to Spectrum’s election night coverage will be available to all viewers, including non-Spectrum customers, via the Spectrum News App. It is also available on Xumo Play.

Spectrum News National Anchor Josh Robin will be joined in-studio by Spectrum News NY1 political reporter Ayana Harry who will provide real-time updates on the national presidential election.

Advertisement

The network is also sending reporters to candidates’ presidential campaign headquarters.

Spectrum News D.C. Bureau reporter Cassie Semyon will report from the Harris-Walz HQ, while Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz, will report on the Trump-Vance campaign.

Spectrum News+ national anchor Alex Cohen and Spectrum News NY1 Political Director Bob Hart will appear throughout the evening with analysis of the results.

Spectrum News national reporter Evan Koslof will report on the balance of power. Spectrum News+ anchor Robert Guaderrama will handle coverage of AP VoteCast.

The network also plans to spotlight key senate races in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada along with key house races in New York, including races that could affect the balance of power in Congress. The North Carolina governor race will also be tracked along with key ballot measures nationwide.

Spectrum News+ is available on the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple devices, and on Xumo Play.