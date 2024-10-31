Dalet competitive upgrade program offers attractive path to modern news operations

Dalet, a technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, is expanding its Competitive Upgrade Program to include legacy news systems. Launched in 2023, the Dalet program provides financial incentives, expert workflow consultation, migration and training services to help customers modernize their media operations and significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Under the expanded program, organizations with legacy news systems migrate to Dalet’s award-winning story-centric workflow solution featuring advanced automation and AI capabilities.

The expansion of the popular upgrade program coincides with Caretta Research’s upcoming report, “The future of newsroom workflows,” prepared in partnership with Dalet. The report found 45% of news operations experience significant challenges with legacy systems. Specifically, outdated tools and fragmented workflows that limit access to content from the field and require users to jump between multiple systems to complete tasks.

“Working with outdated systems is a challenge we recognize at RNZ,” states RNZ News Officer Mark Stevens. “Our dedicated team has worked wonders with legacy systems, including one that dates back to 1999. However, as new ways to plan, create and distribute stories emerge, the limitations with these legacy tools increase. We need to provide our storytellers with modern solutions so they can concentrate on delivering quality content to our audiences, not managing the growing technology gaps.” Read the full story behind RNZ’s decision to choose Dalet for their new editorial system here.

Switching to Dalet gives customers a cutting-edge news workflow solution, leveraging the latest technology and backed by over twenty years of experience.

“In today’s climate of austerity and efficiency, continuing to spend on outdated newsroom systems isn’t sustainable. However, simply replacing a legacy system is not enough to drive progress. News organizations need a partner with deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to achieve the best financial and operational outcomes. That partner is Dalet,” states Tara Bryant, chief revenue officer at Dalet.

Key benefits of the Dalet Competitive Upgrade Program include:

Complimentary news workflow consultation for an operational audit and insights into story-centric news production, collaboration, and remote operations.

Financial incentives for transitioning from legacy solutions to Dalet, along with the resulting operational cost savings.

Seamless transition for your data and workflows by tapping into Dalet’s expertise in managing hundreds of successful customer migrations.

One year of free training through the Dalet Learning Hub, supporting change management and adoption.

