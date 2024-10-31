Matrox Video powers Vizrt’s new TriCaster Vizion with DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards

Matrox Video announced its role in Vizrt’s latest TriCaster product range, TriCaster Vizion, solidifying Matrox Video’s position as an OEM provider for Vizrt’s live production solutions. The TriCaster Vizion uses Matrox’s DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, providing advanced SDI connectivity and integration into modern production workflows. This development marks a significant expansion of Vizrt’s trust in Matrox Video technology, now powering more of Vizrt’s product range.

The newly launched TriCaster Vizion is a complete live production system designed for broadcasters, sports networks, and live event producers seeking an efficient solution for high-volume, cost-effective video productions. By incorporating Matrox’s DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, the system delivers flexible SDI input and output configurations up to 12G, enabling users to adapt to various production environments with ease.

Francesco Scartozzi, VP of Sales and Business Development at Matrox Video, commented: “Our longstanding relationship with Vizrt has been built on mutual trust and shared success for over 20 years. They continue to show confidence in Matrox Video products because we actively listened to their needs and responded by offering the best products that meet their requirements. Our DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enable the TriCaster Vizion to provide robust, reliable performance, meeting the demands of users in dynamic environments. We look forward to collaborating on future projects that continue to push the boundaries of live production.”

With this latest collaboration, Vizrt continues to demonstrate its confidence in Matrox Video’s expertise and innovative technologies. As Vizrt expands its solutions for the live production market, Matrox Video’s technology remains at the core of these systems, providing critical infrastructure for high-quality video processing and connectivity. This expanded role highlights Vizrt’s continued trust in Matrox Video to support its most advanced and demanding products.

“Partnering with Matrox Video for the TriCaster Vizion shows our continued commitment to providing the best solutions for our users in live production. The integration of Matrox’s DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enhances the capabilities of our top TriCaster with unparalleled flexibility and performance. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we value the expertise and reliability that Matrox brings to our partnership, and we look forward to the exciting developments ahead,” added Chris McLendon, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt.