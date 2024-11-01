Noticias Telemundo prepares comprehensive “Decisión 2024” election coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Noticias Telemundo is set to provide extensive, real-time election coverage across multiple platforms, engaging audiences on television, online and through social media.

Its “Decisión 2024” programming will kick off Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. ET, streaming on Noticias Telemundo Ahora and later airing on the main Telemundo network at 7 p.m. ET, anchored by Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga.

Noticias Telemundo’s setup for Election Night is a specially constructed set in Miami, integrating augmented reality and virtual reality for enhanced visuals and up-to-the-minute election updates. Alongside anchors and correspondents, a team of political analysts will track breaking developments, including polling data, exit polls, and the performance of key Hispanic candidates across the United States.

With Latinos representing the second-largest voting group, Noticias Telemundo plans in-depth reporting on this demographic’s impact on election results. The programming will include live on-the-ground reports from correspondents stationed across the country, including battleground states and campaign headquarters. Reporters will gather insights from Latino communities and cover significant races involving Hispanic candidates.

Coverage will continue the following day, Nov. 6, on Noticias Telemundo AHORA at 6 a.m. ET, and on Telemundo’s midday newscast. The network’s website, NoticiasTelemundo.com, will provide real-time results, interactive tools, and a live blog.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora, launched earlier this year, will serve as a key component in “Decisión 2024” by streaming early results and election news. Viewers can access the channel on streaming platforms, including Peacock, Roku, and YouTube, as well as social media. The network’s fact-checking service, T Verifica, will offer real-time fact checks on air and online, and users can receive updates through Telemundo’s chatbot on WhatsApp.

The Election Night broadcast team includes Vanessa Hauc, who will cover races with Latino candidates, and Nicole Suárez, who will analyze exit polls and ballot measures nationwide. Guad Venegas, Claudia de la Fuente, and Damià Bonmatí will lead morning coverage on Wednesday, with a focus on congressional balance of power and social media discourse.

Noticias Telemundo’s coverage will collaborate with NBC News’ Decision Desk, ensuring accuracy and timeliness for election results across all platforms.

