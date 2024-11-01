Pixel Power makes new appointments to support new brand and restructure with eye to expansion

Following the launch of an updated brand identity and corresponding restructure, Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is now pleased to announce several significant key appointments that will support the future expansion of the business.

Stuart Russell joins as the company’s new marketing manager. A well-known industry face and voice, Stuart brings 13 years of marketing expertise in the media production industry having held high-profile brand, marketing and communications roles with Videndum (formerly the Vitec Group plc) and Ross Video.

Asad Shah fulfils the role of project engineer and brings extensive practical knowledge of delivering premium content. He has spent 15 years leading teams in major playout and master control centers for large service providers and holds a degree in media technology from the University of Salford.

Stephanie Leroux will be instrumental in keeping the team on track with project and development deliverables in her new role as Project Manager. Stephanie is originally from Metz, France, and has a masters in applied physics from Metz University. She has lived in the UK for 20 years and has a similar number of years of experience working in the media industry in both engineering and project management roles.

Ehren Stowers aims to forge strong connections across the industry as he takes on the role of product manager for Pixel Power’s automation and monitoring lines. Ehren started his career as a presentation director in his native New Zealand, before moving to London and holding equivalent jobs with BBC and Red Bee Media, before taking on the role of product manager at Red Bee.

Finally, Aurelia Znakowa has joined as Pixel Power’s new chief financial officer. A qualified accountant with a degree in business with law and an MBA from Cranfield University, she was most recently director of finance at Blacktrace, and helped oversee the company’s acquisition by leading Californian biotech brand Unchained Labs.

Thorsten Sauer, CEO of Pixel Power, said “Our mission is to help our customers gain competitive advantage by using our technology to optimize their content creation and delivery. Given his expertise, Stuart will help tell our story as Pixel Power embarks on this new chapter. Asad and Ehren each have invaluable experience in what our customers do, and can talk on equal terms, helping us to focus our products and continue developing the right solutions. Stephanie’s project management expertise will ensure we meet our key development deadlines. Welcome, too, to Aurelia, whose financial acumen and detailed business experience will be vital to the ambitious growth plans we are putting in place.

“The reorganized and rebranded Pixel Power is already showing new energy and agility, and I’m sure our customers will be excited by this new direction and the innovative solutions that will accompany it.”

