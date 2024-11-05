Networks greet election morning with vigor

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The major U.S. networks kicked off election day with their morning news programs offering extended, often enthusiastic, coverage of the campaign and the day to come.

“CBS Mornings” kept its graphics normal during its traditional “EyeOpener” segment, which was entirely devoted to the election, but they switched to the red, white and blue motif during election coverage.

It also ran a dramatic animation of ribbons snaking their way across a darkened America immediately following the “EyeOpener,” which even drew an on-air comment from co-anchor Gayle King.

Co-anchors King and Nate Burleson along with Vladimir Duthiers sat behind one of the larger anchor desk the network brought in to transform Studio 1515 to its election headquarters. Tony Dokupil was anchoring live from Florida.

NBC’s “Today” turned its entire open red, white and blue, accompanying it with the network’s iconic election theme music rather than having its own composition as it has in past years — the last being 2016.

It also used its video walls to showcase both multiple aspects of overnight news and its team coverage approach as co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb read voiceovers.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” dropped its normal graphics during its tease headlines, which were devoted entirely the the election. Instead, an “Election Day” with the network’s “Your Voice, Your vote” branding in the lower left of the screen.

Anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan were in the show’s normal Times Square studio with the video wall graphics swapped out in favor of an angular election look.