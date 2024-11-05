How the networks used their evening newscast during election night

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

All three major U.S. networks lead their flagship evening newscasts with election coverage Nov. 5, 2024.

NBC opted to start its coverage with the eastern timeslot normally occupied by “NBC Nightly News.” The broadcast was not titled with “Nightly” nor did it use the normal open; instead an extended cold open was used.

“Nightly” anchor Lester Holt was featured alongside Savannah Guthrie, who has been the network’s choice for co-anchor for major political events in the past few years.

“CBS Evening News” broadcast a special edition from its election headquarters in New York.

“ABC World News Tonight” broadcast from its normal home that has been converted to its election HQ.