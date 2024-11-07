Alibi delivers sweet sorrow to the screen with release of new production music

Get your Kleenex ready. Alibi Music delivered sweet sorrow to the screen with the release of new production music. Haunting and introspective, “Sorrowful Indie” and “Sparse Intimate Strings” are specially crafted to tug at heartstrings. These two uniquely melancholic albums, available for license, are sure to evoke emotion from viewers, whether used in dramas, true crime, historical programming or other poignant productions.

All tracks feature Alibi’s signature formatting, with peaks and valleys providing numerous builds and edit points. Additionally, Adobe Premiere Pro users can access, try and license this music directly from their edit sessions through Alibi’s extension panel.

Have a listen:

Sorrowful Indie (12 tracks, 358 audio files) – An introspective, emotive and contemplative collection of production music cues focusing on small, intimate arrangements and heartfelt lyrical vocal performances. With male, female and mixed vocal performances, these sorrowful and melancholic songs are perfect for serious dramas that require music with emotional depth and serious lyrical themes.

Sparse Intimate Strings (15 tracks, 62 audio files) – A beautifully performed collection of solo string pieces, including violin and cello. These production music cues are elegant and refined, but also haunting, melancholic, sorrowful and introspective. With an emphasis on emotion, these intimate solo performances are suitable for a range of productions, from bleak true crime, to history programming, deep cerebral dramas and challenging, experimental films.

Cues from Alibi Music albums have been used in the promotion of such high-profile projects as HBO Original “The Penguin,” Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and Amazon MGM Studios’ “Saltburn,” as well as in-show for numerous docuseries and reality programs.