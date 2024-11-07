Vizrt names Rohit Nagarajan CEO

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vizrt has announced Rohit Nagarajan as its new CEO, replacing Michael Hallén.

Nagarajan joins Vizrt with over two decades of experience in the technology industry. He has held roles across multiple geographies at SAP, SoftwareONE and Salesforce. He has deep expertise across sales, marketing and product innovation.

Nagarajan’s focus will be on scaling Vizrt’s international growth, and enhancing its offering for customers, partners and users.

“For over 25 years, Vizrt has been at the heart of media innovation, building strong relationships with incredible clients worldwide. Just this past Tuesday, Vizrt technology was central to how hundreds of media companies covered the U.S. election, showcasing the power of our expertise and our customers’ creativity. With the media industry entering the era of cloud and AI-assisted production, I truly feel there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of this journey. The potential for us to grow and make an even bigger impact is immense,” said Rohit Nagarajan, new CEO, Vizrt.

Hallén sat as Vizrt’s CEO for the past eight years and oversaw the joining of NewTek and Flowics into the Vizrt ecosystem, alongside the development of NDI.

Vizrt’s mission remains the same, to achieve its vision to be the high quality and easy to use platform that every professional storyteller uses to produce video for any channel.

“Rohit is highly respected for his leadership, customer dedication, and deep expertise across sales, marketing, product, and talent management—qualities that align perfectly with Vizrt’s culture and vision. His proven track record in driving growth and building global software organizations will be invaluable in guiding Vizrt’s next phase of success,” said Klaus Holse, Chairman of the Board at Vizrt.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Michael for his contributions; under his leadership, Vizrt has built an infrastructure ready for sales growth. We look forward to his continued impact as Chairman of NDI,” said Holse.

“Leading Vizrt alongside such talented colleagues has been an honor. I’m proud of our achievements over the past eight years and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success under Rohit’s leadership,” said Hallén.