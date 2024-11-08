Ikegami UHL-X40 ultra-compact camera, IPX-100 IP gateway and OCP-500 CCU to make debut

Ikegami’s UHL-X40 Ultra-Compact camera, IPX-100 IP gateway and OCP-500 camera control unit will make their Japanese market debut at Inter Bee 2024, Makuhari Messe, November 13th-15th. Also on show at Ikegami booth 5511 in Hall 5 will be the latest-generation HDK-X500, UHK-X700 and UHK-X750 cameras plus the 4K/UHD HQLM-series and HD HLM-series monitors.

Inter Bee debut: Ikegami UHL-X40 ultra-compact UHD/HD HDR camera

The UHL-X40 is a box-style UHD camera measuring just 120 x 128 x 112 mm in size and weighing only 1.1 kg. It is designed for applications requiring an inconspicuous camera with uncompromised UHD HDR performance. The head is powered locally with 12 volts DC (just 28 watts) and connects with the compact CCU via up to 10 km of duplex single-mode fibre cable carrying uncompressed video. Included with the camera head to processor fibre link is a 1G Ethernet trunk for external data such as pan/tilt/zoom control. The UHL-X40 incorporates three high quality 2/3 inch UHD sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture. It will be demonstrated on a robotic arm mounted on a motorised pedestal.

Inter Bee debut: IPX-100 IP gateway

The IPX-100 is a compact bridge between conventional broadcast and the wider world of SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure. Compatible with cameras in the Unicam XE and Unicam HD series, it offers core features of the BSX-100 base station plus optional ST 2110 Media-over-IP support. ST 2110-22 (JPEG-XS) encoding will be available as a future software option, allowing the data rate to adapt to the available IP bandwidth. An integral signal generator enables system configuration before cameras or other sources are connected. ST 2110 connectivity can be set up independently by IT specialists prior to the event. Cameras can then be connected easily to the IPX-100 via SMPTE-hybrid fibre cable with up to 3.5 km cable extension. The camera head is powered by the IPX-100 so there is no operational difference compared with using a conventional fibre-cabled camera. The IPX-100 can optionally output JPEG-XS signal streaming data at selectable rates of high (1/6), medium (1/8), low (1/16) and minimum (1/32). Other options include a 3D-LUT output for HD simulcasting and HD to 4K-UHD upscaling or a data trunk output.

Inter Bee debut: Ikegami OCP-500 camera control unit

Five ultra-compact OCP-500 camera control units can be housed in the same desktop footprint as four OCP-300 camera controllers. Vertical depth is 82mm. An integral joystick allows simultaneous rotary adjustment of camera pedestal settings and front-to-back control of the iris. Among other control elements are 10 function-specific pushbuttons, assignable pushbuttons and a colour LCD display panel. Assignable-control settings and related data can be stored on a USB stick. The OCP-500 can be connected by conventional ICCP-control (via CP-cable) or by an Ethernet cable to a switch providing PoE+ to power the panel.

Also on show at Inter Bee 2024

Ikegami HDK-X500 HD portable camera system

The HDK-X500 is designed for use across a wide spectrum of applications including pedestal-mounted studio operation, tripod-based sports coverage and shoulder-mounted location production. Features include three 2/3 inch CMOS global shutter HD-native sensors plus automatic optical vignetting correction throughout the range of OVC-compatible B4 bayonet mount zoom lenses. Back focus of RBF-compatible lenses can be adjusted even when the camera head is in a remote location. HDR and WCG according to BT2020 colour space are fully supported.

Ikegami Unicam UHK-X700 UHD HDR camera

Designed for use in studio or outdoor production environments, the portable UHK-X700 provides the freedom to operate in 4K-UHD, 1080p or 1080i resolution with SDR or HDR, and standard or WCG (ITU-R BT.709 and ITU-R BT.2020). Content can be mastered in full 4K-UHD to ensure a long commercial lifetime for high-budget productions. UHK-X700 cameras can also be operated in multi-format workflows. Three 2/3 inch CMOS 4K sensors with a global shutter combine to provide freedom from rolling-shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts. High frame-rate support can be added via an optional software key: up to 8x speed in HD and 2x speed in 4K/UHD.

Ikegami Unicam UHK-X750 UHD HDR camera

The UHK-X750 studio production camera offers all the capabilities of the UHK-X700 except for those that apply to portable shoulder operation. The UHK-X750 delivers the optimum weight balance for operation in combination with a large lens. It also features a greater design emphasis on ease of service and cool operation. The camera’s low body height brings the accompanying 7 inch viewfinder closer to the optical axis of the camera.

Ikegami broadcast monitors

All monitors in Ikegami’s current 4K/UHD HQLM-series will be exhibited, comprising the HQLM-3125X, HQLM-3120W (both with 31 inch screen size) and HQLM-1720WR (17 inch size). Also on show will be the HLM-series of HD monitors including the brand new HLM-2460WA (24 inch screen) and HLM-1860WR (18.5 inch screen) with additional features and improved performance.

