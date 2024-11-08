Music4Pictures and BelAirBeat catalogs sign with 11 One/Music

Nashville and Los Angeles based production music company 11 One/Music announced a partnership with L.A. based composer Dominic Messinger.

President, Randy Wachtler, said: ‘Dominic is an accomplished multiple Emmy winning composer/songwriter who has written for many TV shows including “Murder in the Heartland”, Academy Award winning director Louie Psihoyos’ film “Mission Joy” on Apple+, “Untold Stories of the ER”, “Exposed” with Deborah Norville, “Intervention” TV series and many Soap series including “Young & the Restless”, “General Hospital” and “Days of our Lives.” Dominic is also the creator of the Music4Pictures and BelAirBeat catalogs.’

“We are thrilled to work with Dominic and will distribute his catalogs worldwide for use in all media and he will also compose new custom music on 11 One projects.”