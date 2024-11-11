Older ‘Peak TV’ series gaining favor as studio output slows, study reports

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The expansive catalog of shows developed in recent years, known as the “Peak TV” era, is continuing to satisfy television audiences despite a decrease in new original content, according to findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s annual “Conquering Content” report.

The study, released Nov. 11, outlines how expanded licensing deals have allowed older shows to find new viewers on a variety of streaming platforms, even as major studios reduce their output of original series.

For the first time in several years, fewer viewers perceive that streaming platforms deliver more original shows than their competitors, a trend attributed to a decline in studio production throughout 2024. However, the availability of previously aired content across various streaming services has made a broader array of options accessible to viewers. According to the report, 60% of consumers surveyed in 2024 said they were seeing more shows appear on platforms different from those where they were originally released.

Hub’s research suggests that viewers are also shifting focus to shows that aired previously. Sixty percent of respondents noted that their current favorite shows are older series, rather than recent releases. Additionally, almost 8 in 10 viewers—79%—say they spend more of their TV viewing time on shows they genuinely enjoy, marking an increase over prior years, including the COVID-19 period in 2020.

“More than ever, viewers are embracing favorite original shows that they may not have seen when they first came out,” said Jason Platt Zolov, Senior Consultant at Hub. He added that broadening access to established shows continues to benefit consumers, particularly as recommendation tools improve.

The report, part of Hub’s “Hub Reports” series, is based on an October 2024 survey of 1,602 U.S. consumers aged 16 to 74 who have broadband access and watch at least one hour of TV weekly. An excerpt of the findings is available on Hub’s website.