Sony Electronics to launch DWM-30 digital wireless mic with enhanced transmission performance and quality

Sony Electronics Inc. is expanding its DWX Series of true digital wireless technology with the DWM-30 professional handheld microphone. The new model is compatible with the entire DWX family and can utilize three different Sony mic capsules with different pick-up patterns, and also accepts third-party mic capsules.

Product overview

The DWM-30 digital wireless microphone transmitter is the successor to DWX Series model DWM-02N, an established choice for a range of professional audio recording environments from broadcast stations to live music performances. The new model combines a user-friendly design, reduced weight, and an approximately six-hour battery life with support for the latest codec modes. It is compatible with current DWX series models and operates within the frequency guidelines adopted as a result of the FCC spectrum reallocation. This model features a wideband operation (up to 148MHz) and allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch 14-36 (470.125-607.875MHz) and 38 UHF-TV (614.125-615.875MHz).

DWM-30 key features

Improved transmission performance for stable operation: The DWM-30 uses an electromagnetic field simulation in its design to enhance transmission performance and enable more stable operation. Faithful sound reproduction: The DWM-30s revised electrical circuits and mechanical structure contribute to improved sound quality. Support for CODEC MODE 4 balances high-quality transmission and low latency, delivering sound that is more faithful to the original. User-friendly design, reduced weight, and approximately six-hour battery life: An optimized mechanical structure creates an easy-to-grip design and an approximately 10% weight reduction compared to the previous model (DWM-02N). The DWM-30s power-efficient design extends battery life by about one hour over the DWM-02N, achieving approximately six hours of operation (when using alkaline batteries). Support for latest codecs and multiple channels: The DWM-30 supports CODEC MODE 2 to achieve a low latency of 1.2m/sec and adds support for CODEC MODE 4 to balance high-quality transmission and low latency. The DWM-30 also supports a wide band of up to 148MHz in the TV white space band with a 375kHz channel plan, allowing for up to 16 channels per TV band for multi-channel simultaneous connections. High gain mode: The DWM-30 features a high gain mode that allows for three-stage amplification (+6/+12/+18dB) when normal settings are insufficient. This mode helps maintain audio levels even in situations where the microphone is held away from the mouth, for example during interviews or vocal performances.

The digital wireless microphone DWM-30/UC is compatible with the TV White Space Frequency Band (470-616MHz). It is planned to be released Spring 2025.