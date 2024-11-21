CNN renews ‘Have I Got News For You’ for second season

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has renewed “Have I Got News For You” for a second season that will air early next year as part of CNN’s Saturday primetime lineup.

The American version of the long-running UK comedy series is hosted by Roy Wood Jr. along with team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, “Have I Got News for You” concludes its ten-episode freshman season on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific.

“For its inaugural season, ‘Have I Got News For You’ has been a welcome and lively extension of the CNN brand, and our viewers continue to show enthusiasm for comic relief on Saturday nights” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, in a statement.

The series premiered on Sept. 13, 2024, and joined CNN’s encore presentation of “Real Time With Bill Maher” as part of the network’s revitalized Saturday primetime offering, marking CNN’s investment into topical entertainment programming.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Have I Got News For You’ has made an impact with the CNN audience and can’t wait to come back next year,” said Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville. “I think we’ll have plenty of news to poke fun at!”

Notable guests from season one of “Have I Got News For You” included Robin Thede, Andy Richter, Mark McKinnon, Ana Navarro, Larry Wilmore, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Scaramucci, Bomani Jones, Representative Tim Burchett, and more. Journalist and host Kara Swisher and actor and comedian Dave Foley will join as guests in the finale of season one.

“Have I Got News For You” is executive produced by Jim Biederman, Jimmy Mulville and Richard Wilson for Hat Trick Productions.

