Pixotope debuts tool for real-time background segmentation, replacing chromakey

Pixotope has introduced Pixotope Reveal, an AI-powered background segmentation software designed to simplify and enhance the integration of real-time graphics in live broadcasts. The tool eliminates the need for traditional green screens, manual rotoscoping and match-moving techniques.

“Pixotope Reveal represents a significant leap forward in broadcast technology,” said Marcus Brodersen, CEO of Pixotope.

“By harnessing the power of machine learning, we’re enabling broadcasters to create more engaging content while significantly streamlining their production workflows.” He also predicted that tools like Reveal could eventually replace traditional chromakeying in virtual studio production.

Pixotope Reveal uses artificial intelligence to extract presenters from any background, enabling the placement of 2D and 3D graphics both in front of and behind on-screen talent.

The software supports real-time processing of up to 20 individuals in a scene at UHD resolution and 60 frames per second. It is compatible with SDI, SMPTE 2110, NDI and SRT video formats and offers cloud-ready deployment options.

The software is part of Pixotope’s lineup but can also function as a standalone application, outputting key and fill signals to Pixotope or third-party graphics systems.

The technology is designed to enhance various live broadcast formats, including news and sports. In news settings, it can display interactive data visualizations, such as polling data and weather maps. In sports, it allows real-time integration of analytics and statistics into the live action. This enables broadcasters to create a more immersive and interactive viewer experience.

“Whether it’s a news anchor walking through election results or sports commentators breaking down plays, Reveal’s AI-powered integration creates a more immersive and informative viewing experience,” said Gideon Ferber, Pixotope’s product director.

Pixotope Reveal is available starting today through the company’s website and its global reseller network.