CNN to launch ‘Thanksgiving in America’ special

CNN will debut the inaugural “Thanksgiving in America” special broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, giving a front row seat to the biggest parades across the country from 8 a.m. to noon eastern.

The show will feature celebrity guests sharing their own holiday traditions and will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Correspondent John Berman and CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill from New York City.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” will feature special appearances from Bobby Flay, T.I., Kristin Cavallari, Drew Scott (The Property Brothers), Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith from “Inside the NBA,” Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black from CNN’s “Have I Got News For You,” and Erin French (“The Lost Kitchen”). It will also feature musical performances from Andy Grammer and The Temptations.

Highlights from Thanksgiving Day parades in cities across the country will air live, including in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Detroit. CNN correspondents will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations nationwide including from Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten, Correspondent Rosa Flores, Correspondent Brynn Gingras, Correspondent Omar Jimenez, Correspondent Polo Sandoval, Correspondent Nick Valencia and Correspondent Whitney Wild.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” special will broadcast live on CNN and CNN Max. The show will stream live on CNN Max for Max subscribers and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.