NBC is promoting its 2024 Thanksgiving Day lineup of programming with a promo that incorporates a “papercraft” look.

The spot promotes coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m., the National Dog Show at noon eastern and the Dolphins vs. Packers NFL game at 8 p.m. eastern. The network is also running a repeat of the parade at 2 p.m. The parade airs at the same time on the east coast and Pacific time zone.

NBC is also taking the familiar shape of the feathers in its iconic peacock logo and using them as accents in a sun motif behind the papercraft scene.

In a separate spot highlighting a countdown to the parade special, the network also combines the parade’s red star logo with orange peacock feather-inspired shapes accented with leaf detail.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has added some of the world’s biggest music and entertainment stars to the lineup of can’t miss performances that will dazzle fans in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store. Now scheduled to perform at 34th Street are Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson, host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and on tour with her new holiday album “The Gift of Love”; global pop icon and Grammy winner Kylie Minogue; and Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Additional talent who will wow crowds along the parade route, including the electrifying duo Loud Luxury. The parade will also feature special appearances by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola. The 98th Macy’s Parade lineup ensures there will be something for everyone during this iconic Thanksgiving Day celebration.

For the first time, renowned choreographer Shay Latukolan will also lend his expertise to the parade, choreographing captivating dance performances for the highly anticipated arrivals of Tom Turkey and Santa Claus, as well as adding a touch of magic to three featured floats.

The 98th Macy’s Parade lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will once again join as hosts of the Emmy-winning celebration.

For nearly a century, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the nation’s most anticipated and watched holiday celebrations. Last year’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” drew the largest TV audience in the history of the event with nearly 30 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and the encore telecast.

Silent House Productions produce the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers. Sacha Mueller is co-executive producer.