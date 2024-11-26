CBS sets final episode date for ‘The Talk’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has announced that the final original episode of its daytime talk show “The Talk” will air Dec. 20, 2024.

Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood are planning to welcome “an array of guests” mixed with holiday giveaways starting Dec. 16, 2024, with the series finale airing that Friday.

“The Talk” debuted Oct. 18, 2010. It ran 15 seasons (with its final season being abbreviated), totaling 2,993 episodes. Over 250,000 people have sat in its studio audience and the show says it’s given away over $103 million worth of products and services to audience member and fans.

It was not immediately clear if any past co-hosts, including creator Sarah Gilbert or former moderator Julie Chen might appear.

“The Talk” will be replaced with “Beyond the Gates,” a daytime soap opera. Originally titled simply “The Gates,” the show also was mentioned as being a 30-minute broadcast at some earlier dates. The show will run an hour, however, completely taking over “The Talk” slot.

“Beyond the Gates” is set for a Feb. 24, 2025, debut at 2 p.m. eastern.

It was not immediately clear if CBS would air repeats of “The Talk” in the 2 p.m. slot until “Beyond” debuts, though the press release announcing the last show did note Dec. 20 would be the final “live” show.

The show recently announced its final round of casting, which included:

Clifton Davis stars as Vernon Dupree, the Dupree family patriarch married to Anita and father to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Dani Dupree. A venerable former senator, Vernon is gentle, humble and generous with his knowledge and experience. Retired now, Vernon was at the forefront of the civil rights movement. Clifton Davis is a veteran actor with a 60-year career that spans television, film, Motown and nine Broadway shows. His most recent recurring roles include the series “Clipped,” “Godfather of Harlem” and “Madam Secretary” on the network. Recently on Broadway he played Dr. Dillamond in “Wicked” and originated the role of The Sultan in “Aladdin.” Davis is a Tony Award nominee for “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” a Theatre World Award winner for the Gershwin Review “Do It Again” and a Grammy nominee for writing “Never Can Say Good-bye” for The Jackson 5.

Jibre Hordges stars as Jacob Hawthorne, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s husband and a robbery/homicide detective with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Jacob hails from a family of law enforcement. He is proud of his wife, the family he comes from, serving the community and seeking justice for victims. Jibre Hordges’ credits include “Grown-ish,” “9-1-1” and “The Resident.”

Mike Manning stars as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, husband to Congressman Martin Richardson and father to teenagers Tyrell and Samantha. A former political reporter turned househusband, Smitty is a fantastic dad who has guided his children with warmth and good humor. Smitty is thinking of resuming his writing career but is hesitant to tell Martin, who likes their home life the way it is. Mike Manning’s credits include “The Bay,” “Days of Our Lives” and “This Is Us.”

Jen Jacob stars as Ashley Morgan, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s best friend, who is the only child of a young single mother. Ashley was a latchkey kid who has never been afraid of rolling up her sleeves. She is a nurse at Washington D.C.’s Garland Memorial Hospital and has the perfect temperament for her profession – positive, cheerful, brisk, resourceful and independent. She can be serious but is also fun-loving with a smile that lights up a room. Jen Jacob’s credits include “The Union” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Ben Gavin stars as Derek Baldwin, a devoted firefighter in a relationship with Ashley Morgan and best friend to Jacob Hawthorne. Derek is fearless, holds nothing back and goes into a zone when he fights fire – which is almost personal for him rather than just a professional calling. Incredibly handy, Derek can fix almost anything. Ben Gavin’s credits include “Super 8,” “The Dark Tower,” “My Christmas Love” and “Missing at 17.” His recent roles include the films “A Place Called Home,” “Going for Two” and “Winterset.”

Lauren Buglioli stars as Vanessa McBride, a high-end real estate agency owner who specializes in luxury property and is neighbors with Dani Dupree and best friend to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson. The mother of twins, Vanessa is in a loveless marriage with her high school sweetheart. Lauren Buglioli’s credits include “Bad Monkey,” “Florida Man” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

Alex Alegria stars as Tomas “Tom” Navarro, a handsome and confident young attorney at Bill Hamilton’s law firm. Tomas has an eye for Katherine “Kat” Richardson. Alex Alegria’s credits include CSI and “Gossip Girl.”

A previous round of casting announcements included:

Tamara Tunie stars as Anita Dupree, matriarch of the family. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago. Tamara Tunie is a seasoned daytime star appearing on “As the World Turns” for many years. Also, she originated the role of medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner with a now landmark 23 seasons on the legendary series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” In addition, she has held recurring roles on shows including “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary” and “The Good Wife” on CBS.

Daphnee Duplaix stars as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life … from the outside. Daphnee Duplaix boasts an illustrious acting career that has spanned over two decades, most notably earning her an NAACP Award nomination for her outstanding portrayal of Rachel Gannon on “One Life to Live.”

Karla Mosley stars as Dani Dupree, Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Karla Mosley starred as Maya Avant Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” for which she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Additional credits include “Guiding Light,” “Gossip Girl,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Deadly Cheer Mom” and “Burn After Reading.”