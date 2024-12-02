TelevisaUnivision to lay off hundreds of workers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision will likely cut hundreds of jobs as it, like other broadcasting companies, grapples with shrinking linear viewership and a more challenging economic environment.

In a companywide memo, CEO Daniel Alegre announced key changes to the management team as well as news of upcoming layoffs.

The changes are “aimed at strengthening our position for 2025,” Alegre writes in the memo, also noting that “workforce changes will also take place across the company this week.”

The memo did not announce any specific details about the layoffs, including when exits would be effective, but Deadline reports that its sources indicated they could be in the “mid- to high-single-digit.”

The company has around 13,300 employees, so layoffs are likely to affect between 500 and 1,000 employees, with the lower number representing an approximately 4% cut and the higher figure around 8%.

It was not immediately clear if affected employees will be offered severance or career transition assistance since they are likely to learn they are losing their jobs just a few weeks before the holidays.

In the memo, Alegre mentioned that the U.S. networks programming and marketing teams will be combined under a new division, though it was not immediately clear if there would be jobs lost as a result of that change.

Jesús Lara, who leads the U.S. local division, will leave the company, which has triggered a reorganization of top leadership. U.S. ad sales are being combined under Donna Speciale, who will be responsible for handling marketing needs for partners across multiple platforms.

Ignacio Meyer will head up the U.S. audio and local programming division while also continuing to handle U.S. linear programming responsibilities, according to the memo.

José Luis Fabila will become head of a new division called global content organization, which will look for ways to ensure the company’s “content investments align with our company’s reach, engagement, and monetization goals, and are distributed efficiently across all platforms worldwide with the right windowing strategy.”

Meanwhile, Ignacio Meyer will lead the U.S. core business group, music and audio content, reporting to Fabila.

The company did not announce if the changes to leadership would have any potential cost savings.

Full text of Algere’s memo:

Hello Team, I am writing to inform you that we are implementing significant and necessary changes to the company this week, all aimed at strengthening our position for 2025 and beyond. Today, I am announcing a new organizational structure, which will have important implications for many of our colleagues. These changes are designed to reinforce the four key priorities I have outlined for us going forward: Integration and Collaboration: Working as one company in everything we do.

Content First: Everything starts with great content, and we must align our teams and strategies to continue connecting, informing, and entertaining our communities.

Solution Selling: Our partners’ needs are evolving, and we must serve them in ways no one else can in the market.

Culture: We must rebuild a growth mindset, grounded in innovation, across the entire company. The changes include leadership adjustments in some areas and a reorganization of functions to help us achieve greater alignment, focus, and impact. First, I want to share that Jesús Lara, our head of Local in the U.S., has decided to leave the company. In response, I have decided to reorganize the U.S. local teams. I will centralize U.S. advertising sales under the leadership of Donna Speciale, covering local and national, linear, digital, streaming, audio, and multiplatform video. This structure will ensure a single, solutions-oriented point of entry for all our U.S. advertising partners to activate and grow with our audience. Additionally, Ignacio Meyer will now oversee U.S. Audio and Local Programming, in addition to his current role managing U.S. Linear Programming. Donna and Ignacio will communicate separately with the U.S. local teams to outline how the new structure will operate. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Jesús Lara for his dedication, vision, and contributions to TelevisaUnivision over the past eight years. He will work closely with Donna and Ignacio to ensure a smooth transition for the teams joining their organizations. Advertisement From a content strategy perspective, I have asked José Luis Fabila to lead all our content efforts and create a newly formed Global Content Organization. José Luis will ensure that our content investments align with our company’s reach, engagement, and monetization goals, and are distributed efficiently across all platforms worldwide with the right windowing strategy. This is an exciting opportunity to elevate how we deliver world-class content to our global audiences. Our talented Business Unit Leaders will work closely with José Luis: Ignacio Meyer will lead our U.S. Core Business, as well as our music and audio content teams, reporting to José Luis. In addition, current U.S. Networks Programming and Marketing Teams will also be rolled into roles in the Global Content Organization. Jose Luis and Ignacio will provide further detail to these teams.

Rafael Urbina will oversee digital and streaming operations, performance marketing and CRM, focusing on driving adoption, increasing consumption, and optimizing the global user experience. Jose Luis’ content and brand marketing organization will provide VIX with content acquisition, development and production services as well as planning and creative services to support VIX marketing. Rafa and José Luis will provide further details to their respective teams.

Olek Loewenstein will continue to lead the sports business unit, collaborating with José Luis’ Global Content Organization. These leaders will remain key members of my broader leadership team. Finally, I want to acknowledge that workforce changes will also take place across the company this week. While these decisions are never easy, we are committed to supporting everyone through their transition. I understand that this will be a challenging week, but I ask for your focus and resilience as we take these important steps toward a stronger and more connected future. Together, we are building a company positioned for sustained growth, innovation, and leadership. Thank you for your trust, contributions, and commitment to our mission and goals. Daniel