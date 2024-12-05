Did Hulu change its logo to one that looks like ESPN’s?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

On Dec. 4, 2024, Hulu began switching out its longtime logo in favor of the design shown above on select marketing and digital materials.

The logo was designed to look similar to the distinctive shapes found in the ESPN logo.

However, the logo is not Hulu’s new permanent logo.

Instead, it was simply a small stunt to help promote the service’s new integration with ESPN+, the sports-focused streamer that is owned by Hulu parent Disney.

Hulu was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between major media companies NBCUniversal, News Corporation (then the parent of Fox), and later, The Walt Disney Company. The service was envisioned as a way for traditional media companies to compete with the rise of digital streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Initially launched as a free, ad-supported platform, Hulu provided users with access to popular TV shows and movies from its parent companies. The name “Hulu” was chosen because it means “holder of precious things” in Mandarin, reflecting the platform’s intent to offer premium content.

Hulu officially launched to the public in March 2008 and quickly gained traction by offering next-day access to popular TV shows, which set it apart from competitors. However, the service faced early skepticism from industry insiders who doubted whether traditional media companies could succeed in the digital space. Despite these concerns, Hulu’s innovative business model, which included both ad-supported and subscription options, allowed it to carve out a unique niche. The introduction of Hulu Plus in 2010, a subscription tier offering more content and fewer ads, marked a significant shift towards a hybrid model.

Over the years, ownership changes significantly impacted Hulu’s direction. In 2019, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, gaining a majority stake in Hulu. Shortly afterward, Disney negotiated a deal with Comcast, giving Disney full operational control of the platform while Comcast retained its minority stake. Under Disney’s leadership, Hulu became a central part of its streaming strategy, complementing Disney+ by offering more mature content. This move allowed Disney to leverage Hulu’s established user base and expand its content offerings.

