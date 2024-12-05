Elation to feature Paragon intelligent lighting for entertainment at LDI

Elation will be captivating attendees at the LDI tradeshow in Las Vegas with an exploration of lighting’s next frontier. The Paragon series is at the center of the journey, a groundbreaking new standard in professional entertainment lighting designed to satisfy the highest creative standards. The Paragon series represents a leap forward in intelligent, precision lighting for entertainment, combining sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched reliability.

At the heart of Elation’s LDI exhibit, the Paragon series stands as a whole new class of LED profile luminaires. Designed for applications requiring superior output, powerful beams, ultra-quiet operation, and stunningly precise gobos, colors, and framing cuts, it features Elation’s custom TruTone variable CRI technology, enabling designers to achieve intelligent adaptability with exact control over color fidelity.

“We are extremely excited to present Paragon, a masterfully designed lighting solution that perfectly underscores our commitment to pioneering innovation in lighting technology, backed by years of dedicated research and development,” stated Elation Product Manager Matthias Hinrichs.

“With Paragon, we’ve set a new benchmark for fixture adaptability and creative control with a standard of features that is unprecedented in an automated moving head.”

The highest quality in modern, flexible lighting solutions

Designed from the ground up, Paragon is a best-in-class series of entertainment lighting crafted to elevate shows, stages, and experiences with an elegant yet functional design, unmatched adaptability, and unwavering reliability. Each fixture projects a superior quality of light, combining innovative CRI technology and robust construction to ensure flawless indoor or outdoor performance. Breaking from conventional standards, Paragon embodies the highest quality in modern, flexible lighting solutions.

“Lighting designers will be amazed by the accuracy and detail they can achieve from these luminaires, whether they’re lighting a concert stage, theater production, or corporate event,” Hinrichs exclaimed. “I have no hesitation in saying it is the most compact, lightweight, and feature-rich design for a professional lighting product on the market today. It really is a Paragon of innovation and is the most state-of-the-art fixture Elation has ever produced.”

Precision and control

The Paragon series is built around a custom-designed white LED engine and Elation’s TruTone variable CRI system, delivering unparalleled flexibility for designers to find the best blend of lighting intensity and color accuracy. TruTone allows seamless adjustment from CRI 70 to CRI 93, offering a true variable color fidelity that enhances mixed color tones and enables precise white spectrum adjustments.

This level of control empowers designers to customize and adjust the lighting with perfect accuracy to match any scene or artistic requirement. With TruTone, Paragon can play a dual role in a single show, such as a key light with high CRI in one scene and an effect light with high output in the next.

Advertisement

Infinite creative possibilities

Paragon features Elation’s fastest and quietest CMY color mixing array ever developed alongside a variable linear CTO. This powerful combination, along with its color rendering and beam control flexibility, enables designers to create more seamless transitions and more exacting visuals. Whether using subtle color transitions or bold, dynamic effects, Paragon gives lighting professionals limitless creative possibilities.

One product, multiple applications

The Paragon combines multiple fixture roles in a single, adaptable design. Its precision-engineered profile lens can be easily interchanged with a Fresnel Wash or PC Beam lens for greater flexibility. One fixture, multiple applications: Profile, Beam, Wash, Low or High CRI.

IP54 Flexibility

Built to endure inclement weather and withstand the rigors of tough show schedules, Paragon’s IP54 weatherproof rating offers protection against water and dust ingress. It performs reliably in any indoor space and temporary outdoor environments, elevating its versatility for multi-event use. IP54 allows for a more compact, lightweight design with superior output and eliminates many compromises associated with IP65 fixtures. Paragon delivers consistent performance no matter the circumstances yet requires little maintenance.

For even greater peace of mind and long-term reliability, Paragon comes with extended warranty coverage, which includes protection for the first three years of operation and a five-year warranty on the LED array.

Available in two models for ultimate versatility

The Paragon series is available in two high-performance models designed for various professional lighting applications.

Paragon S Featuring a 550W white LED engine with 20,500 lumens of total fixture output, Paragon S offers a fast zoom range from 5° to 50° to cover tight beam to wide wash applications. Its comprehensive FX package includes seven rotating glass gobos, 9 fixed metal gobos, a full animation wheel, overlapping dual prisms, dual frost, and a high-speed iris. The animation wheel’s easy interchange design allows for custom wheels or the option to use a 7-fixed-gobo disc. The indexable framing system allows precise beam shaping with full-blackout shutter cuts, while the 7-position color wheel, including a UV filter, provides even more creative flexibility.

Paragon M

With a powerful 900W white LED engine delivering an impressive 37,000 lumens, Paragon M is a midsize fixture with oversized performance built to make an impact across a broad spectrum of venues. With a fast zoom range from 5° to 52° ensuring complete versatility, Paragon M boasts two wheels of 7 rotating glass gobos, a full animation wheel, dual prisms, dual frost, and a high-speed iris. Its easy-switch animation system supports interchangeable animation discs or the included 7-fixed-gobo disc, while the indexable framing with enhanced 45° blade angles allows full-blackout shutter cuts for precise beam shaping. A 6-position color wheel, including a UV filter, offers designers an even greater variety of shades.

Explore the future with Paragon at LDI

With immersive product demonstrations and an otherworldly light show every hour, Elation’s “Experience Tomorrow” booth is where professionals can get familiar with Paragon and explore the future of lighting. Elation’s experts will be at LDI Booth 2224 in Las Vegas to provide live demos of the new series and answer any questions about how this innovative lighting solution can elevate your projects.