Emilio Aleman joins Ikegami Electronics

Ikegami Electronics (USA) announces a new addition to its executive team with the appointment of industry veteran Emilio Aleman as Senior Product Manager. Operating from the company’s New Jersey headquarters, he will be active in technical sales support and collaboration with design and service across the entire Ikegami range of imaging and display equipment.

Graduating from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1984, Emilio Aleman advanced into technical, sales and supervisory roles within the electronics industry, gaining four decades of experience in optics, electronic imaging, signal processing and transmission. Progressing to Ikegami from Ross Video, he will be active alongside Alan Kiel, Teri Zastrow and colleagues in promoting Ikegami solutions to the broadcast, security, medical and industrial imaging sectors.

“Emilio is a very welcome addition to the Ikegami team,” comments Alan Keil, Vice President & Director of Engineering at Ikegami Electronics (USA), Inc. “He joins us at a pivotal time as the broadcast industry increasingly embraces IP connectivity and continues the adoption of 4K, HDR and HFR. Among the solutions he will be handling are our recently introduced IPX-100 IP Extension Unit, replacing the traditional base station or CCU with a dedicated ST 2110 product.”

“Ikegami has a long history of excellence both in its established product range and as a technology innovator,” Emilio Aleman adds. “The gradual rollout of ATSC 3.0 and MoIP across the Americas is encouraging media content creators and broadcasters to advance from HD SDR to 4K-UHD HDR at an accelerating rate whilst capitalizing on the benefits of modern IT-centric signal transports. This enables broadcasters to maximize the long-term commercial value of their productions by mastering in 4K-UHD and transmitting their programs in whatever standard is required for each specific audience region.”