Bleacher Report launches digital series with Funny Marco

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bleacher Report, a digital sports media brand, is launching “Marco is Off the Ball,” an all-new offering on the B/R App, YouTube and Max featuring viral comedic sensation Funny Marco interviewing professional basketball players and other celebrities in a mock press conference setting.

The first episode premieres on the B/R App and YouTube Dec. 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. eastern and features a conversation with Sacramento Kings 2023 All-Star Guard De’Aaron Fox.

“Growing up watching sports, I always knew those postgame interviews needed a little something extra,” said Marco in a statement. “Now, with ‘Off the Ball’ and Bleacher Report, we’re doing it my way. I’m interviewing players in a way they didn’t see coming and asking the questions nobody else would think to ask. Linking up with B/R is perfect because they get it – sports isn’t just about the game; it’s about bringing that entertainment factor. Trust me, basketball fans haven’t ever seen their favorite players in interviews like what we’re about to bring them.”

Known for his unconventional interviewing style and the occasional prank, Marco has generated millions of views and followers online via conversations with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including John Cena, Kevin Hart, Anthony Edwards, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The addition of Marco is Off the Ball to the Bleacher Report family adds a basketball-driven show to B/R’s existing lineup, joining the football-focused The Edge with Micah Parsons and the baseball-themed On Base with Mookie Betts.