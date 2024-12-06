IP integration in broadcast cameras expands production workflows

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast cameras now ship with network ports instead of just SDI outputs. This fundamental shift in camera design reflects broader changes in how broadcast facilities handle video signals as IP-based infrastructure replaces traditional SDI routing.

For example, a production team in Atlanta can now control cameras in Miami, while a technical director in Los Angeles switches between feeds from both locations. This configuration, requiring extensive fiber runs and dedicated transmission equipment five years ago, now operates through standard IP networks with new-generation broadcast cameras.

“The ability to connect system cameras directly to the rest of the broadcast infrastructure via IP networks enables significantly greater flexibility in workflows,” said Klaus Weber, director of product marketing at Grass Valley. “An option integrated into the cameras for data reduction of IP streams allows more efficient use, even across distributed networks.”

Integrating IP connectivity (such as SMPTE 2110) directly into broadcast camera systems allows production teams to connect camera systems to broader broadcast infrastructure, enabling new operational approaches and production models, according to technology providers interviewed for this report.

This network efficiency has particular implications for remote production scenarios.

Weber noted that remote productions “which were previously very difficult and costly to realize, are now realized much more easily and efficiently.”

The shift toward IP integration reflects broader changes in broadcast infrastructure requirements. As facilities upgrade their camera systems, manufacturers report increasing demand for both uncompressed and compressed IP signal capabilities directly from cameras.

IP functionality is becoming a standard consideration in camera purchasing decisions, even for organizations not yet fully transitioning to IP workflows.

“Customers who do not yet use these formats would also like to have support or retrofitting options for these formats when purchasing new cameras,” Weber said.

The integration of IP capabilities comes alongside other technical advancements in broadcast cameras. Recent developments in sensor technology have achieved UHD resolution with global shutter operation while maintaining similar light sensitivity and dynamic range as HD imagers despite the smaller pixel size in UHD sensors.

“The latest UHD CMOS imagers also support 3x or even 6x refresh rates, it is now possible to use cameras with UHD imagers in almost all HD applications without restrictions, and the oversampling even achieves significantly better HD image quality,” explained Weber.

Format flexibility remains important as broadcasters operate in multiple delivery environments.

While movement is toward higher resolutions and HDR, implementation varies by market and application. Weber noted “a clear trend towards 1080p and UHD in combination with HDR operation in the HLG standard.”

For smaller broadcasters, IP-enabled cameras can provide new operational capabilities while managing costs.

Ken Kobayashi, business manager for remote cameras at Sony, points to auto-tracking PTZ cameras as one example, noting they “provide videos from additional positions without extra burdens on current operators and have the potential to make current operations more efficient with less human interaction.”

Looking ahead, manufacturers expect IP integration to continue expanding in broadcast camera systems.

Weber predicts “the direct IP connection of cameras to the studio infrastructure will continue to gain popularity, and great flexibility to receive both uncompressed and compressed IP signals directly from the camera will become increasingly important.”

This flexibility extends to format support, with growing demand for UHD resolution capabilities even in cost-efficient camera systems. Additionally, HDR and wide color gamut support are becoming standard requirements for new camera purchases, even if not immediately implemented.

The evolution of IP-enabled cameras parallels other broadcast technology developments, including improved sensor technology, enhanced camera control systems and even emerging AI capabilities. These advancements work together to provide production teams with more creative and operational options while potentially reducing technical complexity and operational costs.

According to Kobayashi, recent larger CMOS image sensors have evolved in multiple technical areas, including “resolution, the number of frames, sensitivity, wide color gamut and dynamic range.”

These improvements in core imaging technology complement the operational benefits of IP integration.

As broadcasters update their camera systems and infrastructure, IP integration represents a key consideration in equipment decisions, balancing current operational needs with future workflow possibilities.