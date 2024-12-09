‘Hot Bench’ leaving L.A., cast changes likely

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Media Ventures will relocate production of its syndicated court tribunal show “Hot Bench” from Los Angeles to Connecticut in order to take advantage of tax credits offered by the east coast state.

The show, which is in its 11th season, could save as much as $3.5 million per year by relocating thanks to a 30% tax credit offered by the state of Connecticut.

The show reportedly operates on a $12 million yearly budget, Deadline reported.

It was not clear if judges Michael Corriero, Rachel Juarez and Yodit Tewolde would also move with the show, though Deadline noted that talent changes appear “likely.”

“Hot Bench” was created by Judith Sheindlin of “Judge Judy” fame.

CBS Media Ventures parent Paramount Global’s decision to move production of the show is the latest in a series of moves by shows out of Los Angeles.

Popular destinations include New York, Connecticut, Georgia and overseas locations, many of which offer tax incentives for both scripted and unscripted programs filming within their boundaries.

Sheindlin’s “Judy Justice,” which streams on Freevee and is now being offered in broadcast syndication, has been based in Los Angeles such its launch.

The courtroom genre has also undergone shifts in recent years, with “Judge Judy” ending its first-run syndication after 25 seasons in 2021. “The People’s Court,” another popular court show, and “Judge Mathis” both ended in 2023 after long runs.

Decreased demand for syndicated programming as viewing habits change and advertising dollars shift to other media played a big role in the end of these shows, though the category still produces some programming, including outside of the traditional broadcast syndication market.