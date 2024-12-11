Netflix plans all-star lineup of commentators, Beyoncé for Christmas Day games

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

On Dec. 25, 2024, Netflix is creating what it calls a new holiday streaming tradition: Coverage of two live NFL games with an all-star lineup of commentators.

The streamer is planning to broadcast games between the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. eastern and the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. eastern.

The streamer will feature reporting from Pittsburgh, Houston, and Los Angeles, according to the company’s website Tudum.

The streamer is partnership with NFL Network to produce the games, including using the network’s studio’s in Los Angeles.

Pre-game coverage starts at 11 a.m. eastern with these hosts in L.A.:

Kay Adams, anchor and host of “Up & Adams”

Drew Brees, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback

Manti Te’o, former NFL linebacker and NFL Network analyst

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst at ESPN

On the ground in Pittsburgh will be:

Laura Rutledge, host at ESPN

Devin McCourty, NFL analyst at NBC

Jason McCourty, NFL analyst at ESPN and CBS Sports

Comedian Bert Kreischer will serve as a tailgate correspondent with fellow comedian Nate Bargatze providing special guest commentary.

The cast of pregame commentators will return at halftime. During the game, talent will include:

Ian Eagle, play-by-play announcer at CBS Sports

Nate Burleson, former NFL wide receiver and analyst on The NFL Today and CBS Mornings co-host

JJ Watt, former NFL defensive end and CBS sports analyst

Eagle will be the play-by-play commentator during the game, with Burleson and Watt handling color commentary

“There are two phenomenal matchups,” Watt told Tudum. “The Chiefs and Steelers are both near the top of the AFC — (it will be) an old school battle, hopefully with a bit of snow. Just a perfect Christmas Day game.”

CBS reporter Melanie Collins and NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales will provide sideline coverage.

Later, the streamer will broadcast coverage of the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium with more big names:

Noah Eagle, play-by-play announcer at NBC Sports

Greg Olsen, analyst at FOX Sports

Jamie Erdahl, host at the NFL Network

Steve Wyche, chief national reporter at the NFL Network

Eagle and Olsen will also serve as play-by-play commentators during the game.

Erdahl and Wyche will provide sideline updates and the stream will include Beyoncé’s halftime performance.

The special Christmas NFL streams are available on all Netflix subscription tiers, with normal screen limits applying.

These two games are just two of the latest efforts to boost live sports and event offerings on streamers as they prove popular among viewers — and also frequently give streamers the chance to get more eyeballs on advertising that airs during the broadcasts. There has also been some evidence that special events helps boost subscription signups.