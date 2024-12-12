Telemundo Studios appoints Jacqueline Castro VP of production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has named Jacqueline Castro as vice president of production for Telemundo Studios.

In this newly created role, Castro will lead production strategy for Telemundo Studios, overseeing both in-house and third-party productions.

As Telemundo Studios expands its content offerings under the leadership of Ronald Day, president of entertainment and chief content officer, Castro will collaborate closely with the team and report directly to Javier Pons, Executive Vice President of Telemundo Studios.

“Jacky brings an extraordinary blend of creative vision and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue expanding Telemundo Studios’ content slate,” said Pons in a statement. “Her deep understanding of Spanish-language media and her commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative productions will play a key role in driving our growth and strengthening our connection with Latino audiences across the globe.”

Castro will lead multiple Spanish-language production teams, ensuring the highest quality across all entertainment content. She will collaborate with development executives on project evaluation, script approval, and creative adaptations to streamline production processes and deliver innovative, relevant content for U.S. Hispanic audiences. Castro will oversee all phases of production, from pre-production to final delivery, and serve as a key liaison between Telemundo Studios and external production partners. Additionally, she will collaborate with executive producers, finance, and production teams on budgeting, cost analysis, and overall project strategy to ensure smooth execution throughout the creative process.

With two decades of experience in media and entertainment, Castro brings a wealth of expertise in creative development, production, and operations for Spanish-language programming, serving both the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets.

“I am thrilled to join Telemundo Studios and work alongside such a dynamic and creative team,” said Castro. “Telemundo’s commitment to delivering bold, groundbreaking content resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to be a part of the next wave of innovative storytelling that will captivate and inspire audiences everywhere.”

A seasoned professional in Spanish-language media, Castro most recently served as Executive Director of Unscripted Content and Production for Sony Pictures Entertainment, overseeing projects for both the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets. In this role, she executive produced several high-profile unscripted series, including Netflix’s “Dale, Dale,” TV Azteca’s “Escape Perfecto” (2023), and Sony Channel’s “Shark Tank Mexico” (Seasons 7–9) and “Shark Tank Colombia” (Seasons 5 and 6).

Castro’s expertise extends into scripted content as well. While at Mediapro, she served as executive producer for HBO’s “Las Bravas,” and earlier in her career, she brought to life acclaimed dramas such as “Nada Personal” and “Vivir a Destiempo” during her tenure with Azteca in Mexico City.

Castro holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico City, where she graduated with honors.