Case Study: Inside Kentucky Farm Bureau’s broadcast facility

The corporate broadcast studio installed by Key Code Media for Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance in Louisville, Ky., serves as a benchmark for state-of-the-art corporate content creation.

Designed to support an array of productions—from live broadcasts and podcasts to commercials and corporate messaging—the facility combines advanced technology with streamlined workflows, enabling a small team of just three people to manage operations efficiently.

Developed in partnership with design and fabrication partner Pinnacle, the turnkey project involved every aspect of the studio’s construction, including system design, equipment integration and staff training. The studio has helped the Kentucky Farm Bureau produce high-quality, award-winning content, demonstrating the long-term value of a dedicated production space. The project also won a Regional Emmy Award for Set Design in 2024.

“This new studio gives us the flexibility to produce high-quality content in-house,” said Matt Hilton from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s production team. “We can now manage everything from live broadcasts to podcasts and post-production, all in one space.”

The investment included the construction of multiple production spaces, including a video master control room, an Avid Pro Tools 5.1 post-production audio control room, an audio podcast room, a 5.1 editorial and screening room space. All systems and equipment were designed to operate seamlessly and efficiently, allowing the entire facility to be run by just three people if needed.

The new facility is built on an SDI backbone with Dante and AES for audio. In the control room a Ross Video Carbonite switcher is used along with an Ultrix router.

The studio is equipped with an AJA FS4 Frame Sync and two AJA KiPro four-channel recorders, allowing for multi-channel recording and seamless synchronization of video sources. The AJA FS4 provides support for 4K/UltraHD workflows, making the system future-proof as video production standards evolve.

For streaming, a four-channel HDR bridge is installed, facilitating the delivery of multiple feeds to various content delivery networks (CDNs). This setup is designed to accommodate a range of streaming needs, from live events to regular content distribution.

Lighting and camera innovations

A major focus of the studio redesign was on achieving optimal lighting and camera setups.

The studio features over 60 lighting instruments installed in the grid, many of which are Litepanels Gemini 1×1 panels and fresnels from Chauvet, supplemented by a full light deck that allows for precise control of different zones. This extensive lighting array minimizes the need for manual adjustments and provides a versatile environment for various productions. Integrating a DMX (IP-based lighting control) system enables seamless control of lighting and other equipment through apps on iPad, streamlining operations and enhancing flexibility.

The studio includes multiple Canon C300 Mark III cameras combined with Canon 25-250mm Cine-Servo lenses mounted with Cuescript prompters. The choice of cameras and lighting was driven by the need for rapid deployment and adaptability, ensuring that the studio can handle both live broadcasts and recorded content with ease.

MRMC PTA-1 Robotic Studio Heads offer a slick and modern pan, tilt movement that elevates the types of motion and shots that can be programmed into any given production.

Video wall and processing

The production studio is outfitted with four on-set video walls, controlled by a TVOne CORIOmaster2 video wall processor with LED from Planar. These displays provide the team maximum flexibility to create dynamic and engaging video backdrops for any production. The ability to customize these backgrounds with ease significantly enhances the visual impact of each video, whether it’s for internal communications or public-facing content.

The lighting setup, paired with the video panels, further enhances the professional quality of the studio’s output. Custom lighting configurations can be tailored to each shoot, ensuring that the final product is visually stunning.

Full ProTools 5.1 audio post-production and podcast capabilities

Audio setup includes a Yamaha CL3 board for production and an Avid S4 for post-production, with Dante network technology facilitating flexible audio routing. The design also incorporates multi-purpose spaces, accommodating various functions such as live audio, recording, and editing. Acoustic treatment, including angled windows and soundproofing measures, has been implemented to enhance audio quality in the multiple environments.

The ProTools S4 5.1 post-production audio control room is equipped to handle everything from sound design to audio editing for video content, giving the team complete control over the audio production process. A dedicated podcast production space, with microphones, headphones and I/O ready for interviews sits adjacent to the audio control room. Offering the flexibility to create high-quality audio content for Kentucky Farm Bureau’s communications.

The 5.1 audio screening room allows the team to review their content in full surround sound, ensuring the highest quality before content is distributed.

Systems integration by Key Code Media

Key Code Media’s technical team collaborated closely with Kentucky Farm Bureau to ensure the integration of all the studio’s systems was seamless. The installation team faced several challenges, including the coordination of complex signal paths between the video and audio control rooms, the integration of advanced video and audio technologies, and ensuring the system could be operated efficiently by a small team.

The result is a highly efficient production environment where advanced technology and usability come together. By automating many production workflows and integrating top-of-the-line equipment, Key Code Media delivered a space where a small production team can produce professional-level content with minimal effort.

“We worked closely with Key Code Media to ensure the studio met all of our needs,” said Hilton. “Their expertise allowed us to build a studio that is not only cutting-edge but also easy for our team to operate.”