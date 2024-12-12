MTV Oy boosts efficiency with QuickLink StudioCall for live video interviews

Finland’s leading commercial television channel, MTV Oy, focuses on innovation to raise the quality of its live productions. In a proactive move, MTV integrated QuickLink solutions into its workflow to conduct high-quality remote video interviews during live broadcasts.

The aim was to increase the efficiency of conducting interviews during live television broadcasts. The diversity of user devices initially represented a major challenge in implementing a universal solution adapted to all scenarios. “The integration of QuickLink solutions has been a real game changer for our news productions,” says Pirkka Maksimainen, Product Owner, MTV Oy. “Its simplicity, reliability and cost-effectiveness are great assets.”

With QuickLink StudioCall, MTV can now easily invite participants for interviews, from any device, whether it be from their smartphone, tablet or laptop. The user-friendly interface allows full control over virtual rooms and device settings. “The introduction of the functionality to invite participants, regardless of their devices, marked a real turning point for our operations,” adds Maksimainen.

Utilizing the QuickLink StudioCall enables MTV to implement remote guests into their news productions with ultra-low latency. The remote guests can be easily integrated into any workflow using HD-SDI, NDI and other professional broadcast outputs. QuickLink’s award-winning solution works within a simple web browser, with no apps or software installs required by the contributor. Contributors can be invited via SMS, WhatsApp, email or by generating a simple URL link.

MTV Oy have full operational control over virtual rooms, remote guests and more within one central portal accessible from any global location. QuickLink’s StudioCall enables high-quality guest input into live video productions without the need for application downloads or software installations. With an easy-to-use interface, StudioCall offers full control to operators to remotely manage participants, including camera/microphone/speaker selection, bandwidth settings and more.

With opinions from remote guests being obtained from all over the world, MTV Oy can utilize the Carbon Calculator tool, which automatically calculates and displays the amount of CO2 avoided as a result of using the QuickLink solutions, rather than having to travel to the MTV Oy Studios in person. Through intuitive reports, MTV Oy can also track its carbon savings in a simple interface, compare benchmarks and identify important levers for reduction over time.

Beyond its technical performance, the QuickLink solution is attractive for its ease of use by media professionals. The familiar interface requires no special expertise, making adoption easy. By choosing QuickLink and its proven solutions, MTV is able to take advantage of innovations combining broadcast quality, efficiency and user-friendliness to modernize its live audiovisual production.

The StudioCall solution is an option within the QuickLink StudioEdge, which was launched at IBC Show 2024. QuickLink’s StudioEdge is a ground-breaking, multi-platform remote guest solution. With StudioEdge, production teams can also very easily incorporate Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype into productions with a single, powerful solution. StudioEdge additionally allows the optimization of remote guest video and audio through powerful AI-technology.

