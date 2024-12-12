Zero Density’s Open Studio License Program is expanding user base rapidly

Zero Density announced the success of its recently launched “Open Studio License Program.” Introduced at IBC last September, the program provides the entire Unreal-based Zero Density graphics ecosystem at no cost to SOHO (Small Office / Home Office) users, educational users and self-learning users. Within just three months, over 300 applications have been received, and the first 50 participants are already leveraging Zero Density software to enhance their creative workflows — entirely at no cost.

A catalyst for industry growth and innovation

The Open Studio License Program is designed to broaden access to Zero Density’s advanced virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, thereby growing the global talent pool and nurturing future industry leaders. By welcoming a wider range of creatives into the ecosystem, Zero Density aims to enrich the skill sets available to its client base and accelerate ongoing software refinements. A larger, more diverse user base provides valuable feedback on new features and releases, ensuring that the platform continues to evolve in line with real-world production needs.

No-cost software and value-driven paid hardware options

Program participants receive full access to Zero Density’s entire Unreal-based software suite — including Reality5, Lino, Reality Hub, and Traxis Hub — without any licensing fees. For users who require more advanced features, premium hardware solutions — such as the EVO II render engine, Traxis Camera Tracking, and Traxis Talent Tracking — are available as paid upgrades. Even for these advanced options, program members only pay for physical hardware components, as the software included with the hardware remains free. This scalable approach supports a range of user requirements, from independent freelancers to established production houses.

Aligned with Epic Games’ EULA changes

Zero Density’s “Open Studio License Program” follows a model similar to Epic Games’ updated End User License Agreement (EULA) for Unreal Engine. Companies with annual revenues under $1 million can use the software at no cost, while those surpassing this threshold pay a subscription fee. This tiered approach ensures fair access and encourages emerging creatives to fully explore and leverage the capabilities of Zero Density’s cutting-edge tools.

Independent creators, startups, educational institutions, and other interested parties may apply to the “Open Studio License Program.”