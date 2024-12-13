Calrec partners with Savana Comunicações to meet IP demand in Brazil

Calrec announced a new exclusive technology and distribution partnership with Brazil based Savana Comunicações Ltda. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and with 40 years’ experience, Savana caters to a wide range of audio production needs for major networks and independent stations across Brazil’s broadcast industry.

The shift to IP in Brazil is well underway, with broadcasters moving to IP-based systems for increased flexibility and scalability, and Savana Comunicações Ltda. Director João Pedro Homem says its customers will benefit from Calrec’s multi-award-winning range of audio consoles, vast experience of IP infrastructures, and class-leading support.

“ST2110-30 is widely recognized as a future-ready solution and Calrec’s IP-based products align perfectly with this trend, allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” says João Pedro Homem. “The demand for IP solutions is especially strong among broadcasters focused on remote production and distributed workflows, which have become more prominent since the pandemic.”

A MarkWide Research Report published in August 2024, spotlights Latin America as an emerging market for IP with Brazil, Mexico and Argentina the key contributors to market growth across the region. As the report highlights, this is driven by the development of network connectivity and the adoption of IP. João Pedro Homem adds, “The Brazilian broadcast market has a strong demand for high-quality, reliable audio solutions that meet the technical needs of live sports, entertainment, and news productions. Calrec’s consoles provide exceptional audio quality and flexibility, which are essential for Brazilian broadcasters aiming to compete on a global level. Additionally, Calrec’s IP integration capabilities are crucial as the industry continues to shift towards ST2110 workflows.”

Calrec’s primary customers in Brazil include broadcast networks, live event production companies, and independent studios. These customers value the flexibility, quality, and IP capabilities of Calrec’s products, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, from large-scale events to smaller, regional productions.

“The transition from baseband networks to more flexible and scalable IP infrastructures is delivering huge efficiencies to broadcasters, but it’s not an easy road to travel,” says Calrec’s Regional Sales Manager for Brazil, Mike Reddick. “This is a very exciting time for broadcasters across LATAM who are looking to maximize their IP capabilities, and Calrec is looking forward to helping them get there, wherever they are on that journey.”

João Pedro Homem concludes, “Calrec’s partnership with Savana marks an exciting chapter for the Brazilian broadcast market. By combining Calrec’s industry-leading technology with Savana’s local expertise and support, we’re committed to helping Brazilian broadcasters enhance their audio production standards and keep pace with global advancements in IP-based workflows.”

